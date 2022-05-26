ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

2022 USNA Commissioning Week: Blue Angels Flight Demonstration (Photos)

By Glenn Miller
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yesterday at 2 pm, the Blue Angels took to the skies over the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland, as part of the Commissioning Week festivities at the United States Naval Academy. Glenn Miller was on hand to capture the action. The Blue Angels are the US...

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Related
Eye On Annapolis

USNA Graduation 2022 (Photos)

On May 27, 2022, the United States Naval Academy graduated 1,100 midshipmen under cool, cloudy, and sometimes rainy skies. 798 were commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 274 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants. President Joseph R. Biden was the keynote speaker. Details on his remarks are here!(Transcript and audio) Congratulations to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Maritime Museum Wins Award for Excellence in Public Programming

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) received the 2022Excellence in Public Programming Award from the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) as part of MHT’s Annual Preservation Awards to honor heritage programs, rehabilitation projects, local groups, and individual leadership. The Annapolis Maritime Museum’s new state-of-the-art permanent exhibit, Our Changing Waterfront,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Unveils New Mural By Local Artist

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) unveiled a one-of-a-kind new, permanent, Chesapeake Bay-inspired mural on the exterior wall of the Museum. The mural was painted by famed, local artist, Cindy Fletcher-Holden and funded by the Maryland State Arts Council and the Art in Public Places Commission (AIPPC) which is part of the Annapolis City Council.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Naval Academy, MD
Government
City
Naval Academy, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for May 21-27, 2022

Calvert County: The 74th Maryland Ornithological Society (MOS) Annual Convention hosted in Solomons: After a two-year in-person hiatus due to covid precautions and restrictions, birders and nature enthusiasts throughout Maryland gathered in Solomons for its annual convention this past weekend. The Convention was held at the Solomons Inn Resort and Marina.  Since its inception, this […]
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Monarch Academy Hosts Successful First International Community Fair!

Parents, student, staff, faculty, families, and community partners came out in droves for the First Annual International Community Fair, hosted at Monarch Academy Annapolis in partnership with Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy on Saturday, May 21, from 11 am – 3 pm at 2000 Capital Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. The event brought the schools and community together to celebrate unity and diversity while showcasing the school’s highly acclaimed educational philosophy supporting the whole child.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

Top Floor, Top Shelf

Primary Structure Built: 1978 Sold For: $1,300,000 Original List Price: $1,300,000 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 3 Living Space: 1,600 Sq. Ft. Seldom seen but always admired, this 1,600-square-foot, two-level penthouse offers an air of sophistication and the everyday reward of low-maintenance living. Located in Eastport, this three-bedroom, three-bath condo boasts the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Miller
Person
Paul Kruger
Baltimore Times

Meet the Man Who was Recognized for Preserving African American Heritage in Maryland

Theodore “Ted” H. Mack has given a lifetime of service promoting Maryland’s African American heritage and has made a recognizable impact along the way. On May 20, 2022, he was formally recognized during a program at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Maryland for these contributions, while being honored as a 2022 recipient of the Calvert Prize. The honor is Maryland Historical Trust’s (MHT’s) most prestigious award. According to MHT’s website, it is a state agency which is “dedicated to preserving and interpreting the legacy of Maryland’s past.” Through MHT, Marylanders are assisted with becoming knowledgeable about their “historical and cultural heritage.”
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight: Royal Jewelers

I learned something new. There is a thing called hip-hop jewelry, and there is a huge market for it!. This week we sit down with Junior, the CEO of Royal Jewelers in the Annapolis Mall (center court near Macy’s), as he explains his business, how it has grown, how he connected with some large hip-hop music stars, and just how long and detailed creating it can be from custom Rolex watches to unique, one-of-a-kind brand identities. It’s a great story of a jewelry store salesman that thought he could do better! And he did!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Angels Flight#Photography#The Blue Angels#The Us Navy#Covid#The Naval Academy#Amtrak#Associated Press#Local News
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Brad Kappel - #1 Waterfront Realtor in Maryland

Brad Kappel, Senior Vice President with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty is the #1 Waterfront Real Estate Agent in Maryland. Brad has been serving residents of Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore for fifteen years in real estate, home construction, and renovation. Brad’s unique experience allows him to offer authentic insight into each property’s current condition, value, and potential. Brad is grateful for the clients, colleagues, friends, and family who supported his success throughout his career and contributed to his strong first half in 2022—with $130 million in total sales to date.Brad adheres to the philosophy that “clients deserve nothing short of excellence.” From the initial meeting, to navigating important decisions and the final settlement transaction, Brad works diligently to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. Brad doesn’t just sell the waterfront lifestyle—he lives it! The Kappel family has called Annapolis its hometown for three generations. When he’s not pursuing his passion in real estate, he is exploring the waterways of the Chesapeake Bay by boat or paddle board or spending time with his wife, two children and golden retriever puppy at their home on the Severn River.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

More severe storms possible Friday night, particularly south of Baltimore

UPDATE (9 p.m.) -- Tornado warning canceled for Charles, Calvert, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties. UPDATE (8:40 p.m.) -- TORNADO WARNING for Charles, Calvert, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties until 9 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Eye On Annapolis

Free Bird! Annapolis and Bird Un-Restrict Some Communities

After being questioned about preventing the new Bird scooters and bikes in some communities, it seems the City of Annapolis has revised the maps and authorized Bird to un-restrict previously restricted communities. Last week, the communities of Annapolis Gardens, Admiral Oaks, Bay Ridge Gardens, and Woodside Gardens were restricted along...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WBOC

Exposure to Pool Chemicals Sickens 2 in West Ocean City

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- A woman and a 6-year-old child were taken to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore after being exposed to a toxic gas while swimming in the indoor pool at Francis Scott Key Family Resort in West Ocean City, authorities said. The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said that...
OCEAN CITY, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Why Chestertown and Rock Hall Have Become a Destination for Romantic Sailing Adventures

Most visitors come to luxuriate in the romantic history of Chestertown and its sister village, Rock Hall, but the real attraction is getting out on the water. To get to this peninsula on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, drive across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and then head north past cornfields and stunning water views. Once you’ve arrived, it’s time to feast on freshly caught seafood, browse antiques shops, and stay at dreamy waterfront inns.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of MD Professor Recognized as Maryland Outstanding Young Scientist

Associate Professor of Chemistry Troy Townsend ’07 was named a 2022 Maryland Outstanding Young Scientist by the Maryland Academy of Sciences and the Maryland Science Center. Townsend was honored at a ceremony on May 11 at the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. In his acceptance speech, Townsend spoke of the inspiration and support […]
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Celebrating ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With The Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum

Hi Everyone! With the much-anticipated arrival of “Top Gun: Maverick” this weekend, the millions of fans of the original are TOTALLY feeling the “need for speed!” (IThe line was said by not just Tom Cruise’s character “Maverick”, but also by Anthony Edward’s character “Goose.” Cruise says, “I feel the need…” and Edwards finishes it with “…need for speed!”) Today we felt the need to see fighter planes, so we did another WJZ at 9 “Museum Week” encore at the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum in Middle River. Glenn L. Martin was one of America’s true aviation pioneers. Glenn L. Martin On the museum’s website, there...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy