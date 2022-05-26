ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Are Surging Today

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 28.4% year-on-year to $117.7 million, beating the consensus of $98.29 million. Net retail sales rose...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are On The Move Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Nvidia said first-quarter revenue grew 46% year-over-year to $8.29 billion, which beat the estimate of $8.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The chip company reported quarterly adjusted earnings...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Build A Bear Workshop#Bear#Y Y#Fy22 Ebitda#Via Wikimedia Commons
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

AbbVie's deep portfolio offers sustainability amid a decline in its top-selling drug. A housing boom provides Lowe's with the tools to keep investors happy. Parker Hannifin is using motion control technology to help companies be cost efficient while optimizing processes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Turn Dividend Payments Into Passive Monthly Income

A dividend is a distribution, to eligible shareholders, from corporate profits. The payments, the amount of the payments, the payment schedule, etc. vary from company to company and is determined by the board of directors. Aside from some tax advantages (qualified dividends paid are taxed at rates lower than the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 59 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Medtronic MDT is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Performance Shipping PSHG's stock came...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy