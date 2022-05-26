Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Are Surging Today
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 28.4% year-on-year to $117.7 million, beating the consensus of $98.29 million. Net retail sales rose...www.benzinga.com
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 28.4% year-on-year to $117.7 million, beating the consensus of $98.29 million. Net retail sales rose...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0