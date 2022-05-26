The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For NRx Pharma's COVID Study, Fast Track Tag For Pfizer's NASH Combo Therapy, Reata's Ataxia Drug In FDA Review
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. NRx Pharma Faces Setback In NIH-Sponsored COVID-19 Trial. Based on the review of approximately 460 patients, the Data Safety and Monitoring Board determined the evaluation of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc's NRXP Zyesami (aviptadil) should cease due to...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0