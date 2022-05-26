ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For NRx Pharma's COVID Study, Fast Track Tag For Pfizer's NASH Combo Therapy, Reata's Ataxia Drug In FDA Review

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. NRx Pharma Faces Setback In NIH-Sponsored COVID-19 Trial. Based on the review of approximately 460 patients, the Data Safety and Monitoring Board determined the evaluation of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc's NRXP Zyesami (aviptadil) should cease due to...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Eli Lilly Deals Another Blow to Diabetes with Latest FDA Approval

Eli Lilly scored another win against diabetes Friday as the company’s once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist tirzepatide won approval under Priority Review from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Late Friday afternoon, the FDA approved tirzepatide to improve blood sugar control in...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Pfizer's NASH Treatment Lands FDA Fast Track Designation

On Thursday, Pfizer announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted its combinatorial therapeutic ervogastat/clesacostat Fast Track Designation. The therapeutics are intended for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis. NASH is a type of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease marked by inflammation and damage of the liver in...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

FDA Approves Novel, Dual-Targeted Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that it recently approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes, as an addition to diet and exercise. Mounjaro was effective at improving blood sugar and was more effective than the other diabetes therapies with which it was compared in clinical studies.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Type 2 Diabetes Drug Mounjaro, Which Is Also Associated With Weight Loss

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), as an addition to diet and exercise. The drug, manufactured by Eli Lilly, improved blood sugar more effectively than the other diabetes therapies that were included in the clinical studies that were the basis for its approval, according to the FDA statement, released on May 13.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
Medical News Today

FDA approves tirzepatide: A potent new drug for type 2 diabetes

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a novel first-in-class drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The drug is called tirzepatide. A person has it as a once-weekly injection under the skin. It has a dual effect, lowering blood sugar and supporting weight loss better than currently available drugs...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Pfizer's Combo Therapy For Fatty Liver Disease Gets FDA Fast Track Status

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to Pfizer’s PFE Ervogastat/Clesacostat Combination therapy for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). The Ervogastat/Clesacostat combination is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the impact of treatment on resolution of NASH or improvement in...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Friedreich
MedicalXpress

Gabapentin may cut opioid needs for oral mucositis pain during radiotherapy

For patients receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, higher doses of gabapentin are well tolerated and associated with delayed time to first opioid use for additional pain control during radiotherapy (RT), according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Network Open.
BUFFALO, NY
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Drug Shrinks Tumors in 80% of Patients With Lymphoma in Trial

In early research led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center, the oral medication zanubrutinib was found to help most patients with a slow-growing type of cancer known as marginal zone lymphoma. Cancers shrunk in 80% of the 20 patients on the clinical trial with marginal zone lymphoma,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Biotechnology#Janssen Biotech#Covid Study#Nih#Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc#The Aviptadil Group#Activ 3b#Co Lly#Lilly#Legend Biotech#The European Commission#Legend Biotech Corp#Cilta#Mult
Nature.com

Gastric cancer biomarker analysis in patients treated with different adjuvant chemotherapy regimens within SAMIT, a phase III randomized controlled trial

Biomarkers for selecting gastric cancer (GC) patients likely to benefit from sequential paclitaxel treatment followed by fluorinated-pyrimidine-based adjuvant chemotherapy (sequential paclitaxel) were investigated using tissue samples of patients recruited into SAMIT, a phase III randomized controlled trial. Total RNA was extracted from 556 GC resection samples. The expression of 105 genes was quantified using real-time PCR. Genes predicting the benefit of sequential paclitaxel on overall survival, disease-free survival, and cumulative incidence of relapse were identified based on the ranking of p-values associated with the interaction between the biomarker and sequential paclitaxel or monotherapy groups. Low VSNL1 and CD44 expression predicted the benefit of sequential paclitaxel treatment for all three endpoints. Patients with combined low expression of both genes benefitted most from sequential paclitaxel therapy (hazard ratio"‰="‰0.48 [95% confidence interval, 0.30"“0.78]; p"‰<"‰0.01; interaction p-value"‰<"‰0.01). This is the first study to identify VSNL1 and CD44 RNA expression levels as biomarkers for selecting GC patients that are likely to benefit from sequential paclitaxel treatment followed by fluorinated-pyrimidine-based adjuvant chemotherapy. Our findings may facilitate clinical trials on biomarker-oriented postoperative adjuvant chemotherapy for patients with locally advanced GC.
CANCER
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese manufacturer sent 100,000+ defective COVID tests with false positives to US company

Not far from where the COVID-19 pandemic originated in Wuhan, China, the Chinese medical technology company Anhui DeepBlue manufactured and distributed to the United States tens of thousands of defective antibody tests that showed false-positive results. Now, an American medical company is suing DeepBlue in an effort to recover nearly half a million dollars it lost buying defective tests.
AUSTIN, TX
The Atlantic

Rebound COVID Is Just the Start of Paxlovid’s Mysteries

The first data on Paxlovid, out last November, hinted that the COVID antiviral would cut the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent. Pundits called the drug “a monster breakthrough,” “miraculous,” and “the biggest advance in the pandemic since the vaccines.” “Today’s news is a real game-changer,” said Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, which makes the drug. The pills are “a game changer,” President Joe Biden repeated a few months later.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

FDA approves non-stimulant medication Qelbree for adults with ADHD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded its approval of a non-stimulant medication, viloxazine extended-release capsules, also known as Qelbree, for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults. The FDA initially approved Qelbree in 2021 for treating ADHD in children ages 6–17. Qelbree is the...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
verywellhealth.com

Signs It’s Time to Switch Psoriatic Arthritis Treatments

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It affects the joints and the entheses (the areas where tendons and ligaments meet bone) throughout the body. It occurs in about one-third of the people with the autoimmune skin condition psoriasis. PsA may also affect the spine, leading to back and hip pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

FDA Approves Use of Drug Viloxazine for ADHD in Adults: How it Works

Federal regulators have expanded the use of the drug viloxazine for use in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It’s the first novel non-stimulant treatment for adults with ADHD in 20 years. Experts say the medication will be most useful in adults who have addiction issues or can’t...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy