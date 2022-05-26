ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

FIRST ALERT: Cold front moves in, rain moves out of Alabama

By Jill Gilardi
wbrc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cold front is finally moving in across west Alabama, which will soon mean an end to the wet and stormy pattern for all of Alabama. Ahead of the front, there’s mainly rain, and storms struggling to form. We can’t rule out a strong storm if one...

www.wbrc.com

