FIRST ALERT: Cold front moves in, rain moves out of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday and first day of meteorological summer! Meteorological summer includes the months of June, July, and August. It will feel like summer this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We are starting out the day dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. All the active weather remains in the Central United States thanks to a cold front. It is triggering heavy rain and numerous flash flood warnings in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri this morning. This cold front is forecast to inch closer to the Southeast over the next 24-48 hours. It will hopefully provide us a better chance to see some showers and storms by tomorrow afternoon. We’ll likely end up mostly dry today with a mostly sunny sky. Highs are forecast to heat up into the lower 90s with light wind speeds. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most of us will remain dry this afternoon. Humidity levels will end up a little higher, so the heat index could end up in the mid 90s this afternoon. Just make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you must work outside this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 80s by 8 PM.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO