ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Chindata Group Holdings Q1 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chindata Group Holdings CD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chindata Group Holdings beat...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $2M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded higher on Thursday, with the Dow futures adding more than 200 points this morning. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chindata Group Holdings#Eps
Motley Fool

2 Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Stock splits often create short-term momentum that leads to share price appreciation. A good investment thesis is based on long-term trends, not short-term momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Turn Dividend Payments Into Passive Monthly Income

A dividend is a distribution, to eligible shareholders, from corporate profits. The payments, the amount of the payments, the payment schedule, etc. vary from company to company and is determined by the board of directors. Aside from some tax advantages (qualified dividends paid are taxed at rates lower than the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 59 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Medtronic MDT is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Performance Shipping PSHG's stock came...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Clorox Makes BofA List of Stocks Buoyed by Strong Dollar

The dollar is on a roll, thanks to the surge in U.S. interest rates, a strong U.S. economy and the war in Ukraine. The rise in rates helps the greenback because they make dollar-denominated fixed-income instruments more attractive. As for the economy, it has grown faster than many of its counterparts overseas, attracting foreign investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

The tech sector has been a driving force in the decade-long bull market. Tech stocks have fallen more sharply than the broad market index. This trio of tech stocks still has great growth opportunities ahead and can make investors richer over time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About SVB Finl Gr

Within the last quarter, SVB Finl Gr SIVB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $674.77 versus the current price of SVB Finl Gr at $473.11, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy