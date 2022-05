With many companies adopting more flexible remote work options, including Airbnb’s recent announcement that their employees can literally work from anywhere— forever—the world of where we work, how we work, where we live and how we live has never been more flexible. Yet the way we furnish and decorate our homes is just as difficult, expensive, and time-consuming as ever. Fernish, which expanded to the D.C. Metro area this Spring, is built to provide people with a fundamentally different, more convenient, and more attainable way to create our homes.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 12 DAYS AGO