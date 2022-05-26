ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Broadcom: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Broadcom AVGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Broadcom beat estimated earnings...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $2M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded higher on Thursday, with the Dow futures adding more than 200 points this morning. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Stock splits often create short-term momentum that leads to share price appreciation. A good investment thesis is based on long-term trends, not short-term momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are On The Move Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Nvidia said first-quarter revenue grew 46% year-over-year to $8.29 billion, which beat the estimate of $8.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The chip company reported quarterly adjusted earnings...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Turn Dividend Payments Into Passive Monthly Income

A dividend is a distribution, to eligible shareholders, from corporate profits. The payments, the amount of the payments, the payment schedule, etc. vary from company to company and is determined by the board of directors. Aside from some tax advantages (qualified dividends paid are taxed at rates lower than the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion after the closing bell. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.1% to $181.85 in after-hours trading. Broadcom Inc. AVGO...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 59 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Medtronic MDT is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Performance Shipping PSHG's stock came...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Shares?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Thursday — what's going on?. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $1250 to $1050. Several analysts have lowered price targets on Tesla stock this month, highlighting similar concerns around lockdowns in China. Tesla's Giga Shanghai was shut down for three weeks in April following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, Twitter and more

Here are the stocks making notable moves after the bell. Nvidia — The chip stock dropped more than 6% after Nvidia's guidance for the second quarter showed lighter-than-expected revenue. The company said in a press release that sanctions on Russia and lockdowns in China would amount to a $500 million hit for the quarter. Nvidia did beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy