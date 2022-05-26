ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

First Alert Weather: Some showers and thunder next couple of days

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Sunshine on Thursday will mix with clouds into the afternoon and with a warm breeze. There could be scattered showers and thunder later tonight. Friday will...

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Strong storms possible this evening

Skies are mostly cloudy to kick-off the weekend and temperatures are quickly turning mild this morning! Many spots over south-central Indiana are already in the lower 60s at 9 AM. This is only the beginning of a big warm-up that we’re going to see today. A warm front is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
The Independent

Sunny Saturday to give way to mixed weather ahead of Jubilee

The UK is set to bask in sunshine at the start of the weekend but cooler, more unsettled weather will take over ahead of the Jubilee weekend, forecasters have said.With all eyes on the forecast for the four-day bank holiday, the Met Office said that while there is still “plenty of detail to work out”, a showery start could make way for finer, warmer conditions for the celebrations.The sunny weather enjoyed by many on Friday is set to last until Saturday for most, according to the Met Office.With a settled start to the weekend for most, there's a mixed signal...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Memorial Day Weekend#Whec
The Independent

UK weather: Showers threaten Jubilee bank holiday weekend washout, forecasters warn

Wet weather is threatening a Jubilee bank holiday weekend washout, forecasters have warned.The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a four day extended bank holiday from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June 2022, will see events and activities celebrating the event erupt across the UK. According to the official Jubilee webpage, an impressive 2,429 public events and 2,579 parties or private events have been planned in the UK so far.And street parties, a staple of major Royal celebrations, are expected to attract more than ten million Britons. But forecasters have urged partygoers up and down the country to make preparations to keep a...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/23 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, about 15 degrees cooler and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Some extra clouds spill in tonight with a chance of showers around the area through daybreak. As for tomorrow, a chance of showers early in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.Looking Ahead: Clouds rule on Wednesday with highs near 70 again. Into Thursday, there's a chance of a little rain, but nothing substantial. As for Friday, it could be a little tricky for those heading away for the holiday weekend... showers and thunderstorms likely with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Narcity

Canada's Summer Forecast Is Calling For Hot, Humid Weather & Intense Storms

For those who like the heat, Canada's summer forecast is predicting hot, humid weather for some parts of the country but there are risks of intense storms and droughts. AccuWeather has put out its annual summer forecast for Canada that revealed what the season has in store for the country, with some areas getting heat and humidity while others get rainy conditions.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy