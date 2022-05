Four Nebraska track and field women qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships with their performances at the NCAA West Preliminary Round yesterday, giving the Huskers a combined seven qualifiers at the midway point of the four-day meet. Freshman thrower Axelina Johansson is on her way to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the shot put for the first time. Her throw of 58-7 1/2 (17.87m) was the second-best throw at the regional and easily earned her one of the twelve bids to nationals. Sophomore Maddie Harris will compete in the javelin at Eugene for the second year in a row.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO