US Open Cup quarter-finals set as LA Galaxy win El Trafico & Minnesota United, Quakes upset

With all the defensive injuries they're suffering right now, Atlanta United are lucky they can call upon one of the most fearsome forward lines in Major League Soccer. The Five Stripes boast the trio of Thiago Almada, Luiz Araujo, and Marcelino Moreno, while Mexican loanee Ronaldo Cisneors has been in fine form recently. And that's without mentioning iconic striker Josef Martinez, who is back in training and nearing a return to matchday action.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO