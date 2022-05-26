Joan Laporta says Neymar is 'enslaved to money' amid Barcelona return rumours

After a season that has become more extraordinary with every passing week, it all comes down to this. Two teams fuelled by a sense of destiny, competing for a huge prize at a gleaming modern football cathedral; it’s just a shame somebody has to lose. And yet, when The Fiver submitted its 3,000-word opus on the League Two playoff final to The Man, it was sent back to us in a thousand pieces, the confetti arranged on what passes for a desk to spell two words: BIG CUP.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO