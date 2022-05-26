ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Joan Laporta says Neymar is 'enslaved to money' amid Barcelona return rumours

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joan Laporta says Neymar is...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Joan Laporta
Daily Mail

Liverpool 'have contacted Ousmane Dembele's representatives over a move with soon-to-be out-of-contract forward weighing up renewing with Barcelona amid interest from PSG too'

Liverpool have entered the race to sign French forward Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer from Barcelona next month, it has been reported in Spain. Dembele, who has been stalling over a new Barcelona deal all season, is said to be talking to a number of clubs as the clock ticks down on his time to make a decision.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Enslaved#Rumours#Bar A
FOX Sports

Real Madrid beats Liverpool for 14th European Cup title

Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France on Saturday. Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior applied a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico...
UEFA
The Guardian

Liverpool, Real Madrid and likable doyens of the modern game

After a season that has become more extraordinary with every passing week, it all comes down to this. Two teams fuelled by a sense of destiny, competing for a huge prize at a gleaming modern football cathedral; it’s just a shame somebody has to lose. And yet, when The Fiver submitted its 3,000-word opus on the League Two playoff final to The Man, it was sent back to us in a thousand pieces, the confetti arranged on what passes for a desk to spell two words: BIG CUP.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo hope Champions League final against Liverpool is ‘first of many’ at Real Madrid

In a Real Madrid squad filled with experienced players seeking their fifth European title, two talented young Brazilians will be getting their first shot at Champions League glory.Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, a pair of 21-year-old forwards who arrived in Spain a year apart after being signed as teenage sensations in Brazil, had breakout seasons and will experience their first Champions League final on Saturday against Liverpool in suburban Paris.“We imagined that this could happen one day, but we didn’t expect it to happen so fast,” said Rodrygo, who arrived in 2019 from Brazilian club Santos. “We worked hard for this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Luciano Acosta admits regret over 'what could have been' at PSG

In January 2019, Luciano Acosta was riding the crest of a wave. The Argentine playmaker's combination with Wayne Rooney had just helped lift D.C. United off the floor of the Eastern Conference and right into the MLS Cup Playoffs, with Acosta ending the 2018 MLS regular-season with 10 goals and 15 assists in 33 appearances.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Liverpool fans flood into Paris ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans have sung “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in Paris ahead of the Champions League final.The Reds will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday evening.A huge sea of red shirts surrounded the Cours de Vincennes area in the south-east area of the city during the morning, where a fan zone has been set up.As many as 50,000 supporters, largely ticketless, began gathering early during the day, some starting the drinking from 7am, bringing traffic in the area to a standstill as roads were closed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

559
Followers
4K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy