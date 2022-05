Baron Tubeauf had to get out of France, tout de suite. The French Revolution wasn’t a friendly period for guys like the self-proclaimed baron — who literally was a coal baron in 1780s France. French workers, like the men who labored in the baron’s coal mines, were ready to drop their pickaxes and take up arms against the regime and the rich. Tubeauf — full name Pierre Francois du Tubeuf — fell into debt and he needed to move his operations out of the country. But where could he go?

