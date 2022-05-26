Photofeature: Hometown Pride Cleanup Campaign Moves to Phase Two

Unexpected money is always the best of surprises. “This is Sue at the Purple Avocado and I have $24 for you from the sale of your book (“The Inside Story”). You can pick it up at any time just not on Sunday or Monday.” Wonderful news except we live in Smith Valley and the Purple Avocado is in the heart of Carson City. Twenty minutes later Randy, our son calls. He lives in Reno. “Would you be available for lunch today?” Ah ha, a plan evolves and we meet at the Purple Avocado.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO