Lassen County, CA

Photofeature: Hometown Pride Cleanup Campaign Moves to Phase Two

By Jeremy Couso
susanvillestuff.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lassen County Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Pride cleanup campaign kicked off last Saturday with a host of volunteers working hard to make Main Street look a lot better just in time for...

susanvillestuff.com

Comments / 0

Related
susanvillestuff.com

Fire Safe Council Awarded $4.99M Cal-FIRE Reforestation Grant

The Lassen Fire Safe Council has received a nearly $5 million grant from the CAL FIRE Forest Health Program for the Dixie West Reforestation Project. The grant will help restore forest resiliency to 4,236 acres of former timberland northwest of the communities of Westwood, Pinetown and Clear Creek that were devastated by the 2021 Dixie Fire.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights - Moon Rocks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officially its known as the north reno recreation area, Unofficially, it’s called something else. “It was named the Moon Rocks by the locals,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada. About a 40 minute drive from Reno it’s a place that ATV riders can’t get...
Lassen County News

Public Hearing, Cannabis Dispensary

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:. Applicant and Property Owner: Ravinder and Harpreet Sandhu. File: Use Permit #2022-001 Project: Proposal to operate a cannabis dispensary in an existing commercial building. Location: The subject parcel is...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Pilot project to encourage bikes and scooters in Reno on hold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pilot project to make downtown Reno more vibrant by making it easier for bicycles and scooters to get around will not be finished by this weekend due to supply chain issues, the city of Reno said Friday. The city said the Micromobility Pilot Project could be...
Lassen County News

LHS Cadet Corps closes

The Lassen High School Cadet Corps is closing. On May 21, they recognized Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2381 with a plaque.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Memorial Day Weekend Music Festival and Fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to a free family-friendly summer music festival designed to raise money for our local veterans Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at VFW Post 9211 at 255 Historic Lane in Reno near Moana and Baker lanes. You’ll enjoy two...
rosevilletoday.com

Recreational water release for Middle Fork American River Project

Auburn, Calif. – With the arrival of warm weather and Memorial Day weekend, Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) issued its 2022 recreational water release schedule and campground information for its Middle Fork American River Project (MFP). After a winter season that began with extreme rainfall but was followed by...
AUBURN, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – May 26, 1924

Newest Organization in West Starts Off With 200 Charter Members. Susanville is a mass of color and a holiday spirit prevails as 500 of the antlered herd, B. P. O. E. gathered tonight from all of Northern California and Nevada to celebrate the installation of a new Elks Lodge, Susanville lodge B. P. O. E., 1487. The baby lodge starts with 200 charter members, of which 141 were new candidates for initiation. Sixty demits from other lodges joined as charter members and 100 more demits have not yet arrived from home lodges.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Record-Courier

‘The Purple Avocado’ – a treasure of extraordinary value

Unexpected money is always the best of surprises. “This is Sue at the Purple Avocado and I have $24 for you from the sale of your book (“The Inside Story”). You can pick it up at any time just not on Sunday or Monday.” Wonderful news except we live in Smith Valley and the Purple Avocado is in the heart of Carson City. Twenty minutes later Randy, our son calls. He lives in Reno. “Would you be available for lunch today?” Ah ha, a plan evolves and we meet at the Purple Avocado.
CARSON CITY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: The Sagebrush Rebellion

Our area’s Sagebrush War was a rather peculiar battle fueled by bravado, egos and hopes of independence from any ‘outside’ governmental control. Honey Lake Valley was inhabited by those seeking liberty from ‘foreigners’, and the formation of the Nataqua Territory had proven that autonomy was a popular idea.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Two Plumas projects on Congressman’s priority list

Congressman Doug La Malfa announced his final list of 15 community projects to be considered for federal priority spending — two of them benefit Plumas County. Last year, Congress created “Community Project Funding,” which allowed Members to submit funding requests for specific programs and projects based in their District. Project eligibility was also expanded this year to cover a wide variety of programs included but not limited to healthcare, public facilities, public safety measures, educational services, infrastructure, emergency operations, and small business projects. Congressional Member designated projects are not guaranteed to receive funding but are a publicly available priority list that allow projects to receive additional opportunities for federal funding.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
nevadabusiness.com

TRU Development and LMC, A Lennar Company Officially Break Ground

RENO, Nev. Leading Nevada Developer, TRU Development Company, in partnership with LMC, A Lennar Company hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on the APEX @vista, a 360-home apartment development located on a 15.2-acre parcel at 6026 Vista Blvd. in Sparks Nevada. This development will offer 1, 2, & 3-bedroom apartment homes. theAPEX brand signifies a consciously designed community of the future focused on connected communal spaces, tech driven interior amenities, and sustainable building design to be enjoyed with family and friends.
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Max

Meet Max, a middle-aged guy that is such a social fellow. If you are looking for unconditional love and affection and something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home, look no further. This snuggly, sweet ball of fur would be the perfect fit.
Eater

10 Destination Restaurants in Nevada City and Grass Valley

Nevada City has long been a trusted, under-the-radar getaway from the Bay Area hustle — the type of place where you rent a quaint Airbnb and take pictures in front of historic buildings. Within a short drive is Grass Valley, with its rich gold mining history, which is similarly picturesque — think old-timey main streets, romantic alleys, and co-op bookstores you can get lost in for hours.
NEVADA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Patients' Hospital closes after 30 years in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — After 30 years, Patients' Hospital in Redding is closing. It came as a surprise, and somewhat of a shock, to the staff there—many of whom have been there for many years. The private hospital on Eureka Way will close its doors Friday, May 27, only...
REDDING, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada polls open for primary election

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Polls are officially open Saturday for voters across Nevada to cast their ballots for their candidates, during the Primary Election season. “It’s a midterm, so you’re voting on a lot of your local elected officials, as well as your statewide offices, so for voters, who usually only come out for presidential elections, I would try to come out and vote in the primary. It’s just as important, and its a great time to get to know your local candidates, see who’s on the ballot and to prepare yourself for the general election in November” said Aubrey Rowlatt, Clerk-Recorder for Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV

