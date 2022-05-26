Dean reviews ‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations’

The first time I attended the “Midwest Beauty Show” as editor of my international beauty publication, “Sophisticate’s,” I was stunned at the attendance and all the exhibitors anxious to showcase their latest products, as well as the beautiful models walking the runways with finished looks for the new season. As the years moved along, the show was rebranded as America’s Beauty Show and has been held at Chicago’s McCormick Place and the Donald E. Stephens Convention & Conference Center in Rosemont. Being in beauty media, I was fortunate to view the incredible works of some of the industry’s leading artists. If you are not a certified cosmetologist you probably have not had the opportunity to attend this incredible trade show, but not to worry. This year I attended on behalf of the Chicago Star and had the opportunity to chat it up with ULTA’s Beauty Chief Artistic Director, Nick Stenson, about summer trends and haircare exclusively for the publication. And, as a bonus, we are proud to also showcase the ULTA Beauty collection from the company’s styling team.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO