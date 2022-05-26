ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean reviews ‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations’

By Dean Richards
WGNtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Another opening night in the theater district downtown on Wednesday night. This time, a Tony Award winning look back at one of the most legendary groups in the history of...

wgntv.com

WGNtv.com

Take a look at Pixar Putt in Navy Pier

CHICAGO — Eighteen of Pixar’s most popular movies have been made into holes at putt putt golf at Navy Pier. Pixar Putt opened Saturday and runs all summer. Buzz and Woody as well as other classic make appearances at the mini golf course. People have even proposed at the “Up” themed hole.
WGNtv.com

DRAMA discusses new music, upcoming concert

Chicago natives The DRAMA Duo have a sound that spans a variety of musical genres. They recently released an ep and are performing this weekend with Coldplay. Via Rosa and Na’el Shehade join us now with all the details. Performing with Coldplay:. May 28th & 29th at Soldier Field.
The Crusader Newspaper

Media personality Matt McGill returns to WVON with afternoon info-tainment talk show

WVON Radio has announced today the return of media personality Matt McGill to WVON’s line up beginning June 1, 2022. The Matt McGilf Show will air weekdays from 1pm until 3 right before WVON’s drive time show, Afternoons with Egonwman and Buchanan. Matt’s show will be a mix of local news, entertainment and human-interest topics. His return comes nearly a year after voluntarily stepping down from WVON’s coveted afternoon drive time slot which he co-hosted with Kimberly Egonwman.
wgnradio.com

You never forget your first! Guy Fieri shares his FIRST Chicago Italian Beef on National Italian Beef Day!

Food Network superstar Guy Fieri joins Dane Neal and shares his first experience in Chicago with our local life changing delicacy the “Italian Beef”. This never before aired audio is from early on in his Diners Drive in and Dives days on a visit to Chicago shooting the hit show. Hear how Guy was blown away when visiting local spots, shared it with his crew and learned to make it is own, having it dipped and with peppers…Happy National Italian Beef Day!!
Apartment Therapy

How My Local, No-Frills Walking Trail Helped Me Heal from a Breakup and Find Love Again

A few years ago, I was going through a breakup. And when I say “going through,” I mean I was harnessing every available shred of might to push through it. Processing each bit of knowledge, engaging any whisper of advice, and applying every lesson I’d ever learned from previous breakups, I prepared for this journey to the other side — no matter what that vista might have in store. And oddly, together two things gave me the momentum to see myself through: my local trail, and the Cheryl Strayed memoir “Wild.” (And sure, the film adaptation starring my personal icon, the incomparable Reese Witherspoon.)
CBS Chicago

Englewood chef David Fuller lives his dream to get his greens to a national audiences

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the city's south side..to the national stage.A chef and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher is accomplishing a long time dream, all while inspiring his students. As CBS 2's Steven Graves explains,  it's part of a journey spanning more than two decades."That's cabbage and this is straight collards."  If you are a fan of the soul food dish collard greens or not, chef David Fuller will try to convince you he has the "World's Greatest.""Take a traditional staple and made it heathier." No meat cooked into this dish. It is all about the seasoning. Whether it be in...
chicagostarmedia.com

Hot summer hair trends

The first time I attended the “Midwest Beauty Show” as editor of my international beauty publication, “Sophisticate’s,” I was stunned at the attendance and all the exhibitors anxious to showcase their latest products, as well as the beautiful models walking the runways with finished looks for the new season. As the years moved along, the show was rebranded as America’s Beauty Show and has been held at Chicago’s McCormick Place and the Donald E. Stephens Convention & Conference Center in Rosemont. Being in beauty media, I was fortunate to view the incredible works of some of the industry’s leading artists. If you are not a certified cosmetologist you probably have not had the opportunity to attend this incredible trade show, but not to worry. This year I attended on behalf of the Chicago Star and had the opportunity to chat it up with ULTA’s Beauty Chief Artistic Director, Nick Stenson, about summer trends and haircare exclusively for the publication. And, as a bonus, we are proud to also showcase the ULTA Beauty collection from the company’s styling team.
thechicagogenius.com

AC Unit Steadied With Brick, Plate, Book, Human Femur

BRIDGEPORT— After last week’s heatwave, Chicagoans are looking for ways to keep cool as summer approaches. Many in the city turn to window AC units, self-installing these heavy appliances or having their landlord’s cousin take care of the cumbersome task. While trying to steady their AC units, some turn to common household objects. Oscar DeVegas, 53, installed his AC unit over the weekend, balancing it with a brick, a plate, a book and a human femur.
Secret Chicago

The Welcome Back Lounge Is The Cool Bus Bar Of Your Dreams

The Welcome Back Lounge in Logan Square is a snazzy 70’s and 80’s themed cocktails bar with a prime beer garden minus the pomp and circumstance. It’s got the charm of a dive bar and fresh drinks to sip on as you mingle with peers. Here, drinks are served from a turquoise vintage bus, decked out in fairy lights. A grassy area holds large wooden tables fitted with endless game options, and at midnight, they offer free hotdogs for all patrons.
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian Beef and Italian Ice

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Lavergne’s Tavern. Located at 6546 Windsor Ave. in Berwyn, the restaurant is known for their pub grub, which includes Italian beef egg rolls and street tacos. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes reviewed Gina’s Italian Ice, which is located at 6737 Roosevelt Rd. in Berwyn. They are known for their famous Italian lemonade and horchata.
WGNtv.com

Alcohol-infused sorbet & ice cream float recipes

Just in time for summertime Chi, Hoyt’s American Tavern has reopened. They have an updated cocktail menu, beer flights, and boozy floats. Joining us now with a preview of all the fun is Food and Beverage Manager Tyler Moon. Ground floor of Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown:. 71 E. Wacker...
Thrillist

The 20 Best Burger Joints in Chicago

The hamburger and its salty potato French fry sidekick are an unbeatable duo pretty much anywhere you go—but here in Chicago, we have the best of the best slinging some of the juiciest and greasiest burgers out there. And for those who prefer beefless options, alternatives like veggie burgers, Beyond Burgers, salmon burgers, black bean burgers, and turkey burgers await. No matter what kind of patty you're craving, we got you. Here are our favorite burger joints from Chicago’s best restaurants right now.
