All Activity

Senior Reanna Nieman tossed a three-hit, complete game shutout to lead Deer Park to a 3-0 victory over Pearland in Game 2 of their Region III-6A Championship series Friday night in the 2022 Texas high school softball playoffs
ABILENE - Mansfield Legacy beat Lubbock-Cooper 11-6 in Game 3 of their Region 1-5A baseball semifinals series on Saturday to clinch a spot in the regional final. Lubbock-Cooper beat Mansfield Legacy 4-0 in Game 2 earlier Saturday to force a decisive Game 3. Mansfield Legacy will face Aledo in ...
CORPUS CHRISTI - In a dramatic finish, San Antonio O'Connor turned a double play in the bottom of the seventh inning to hang on and beat Weslaco 7-6 in Game 2 of the Class 6A, Region IV softball championship series on Friday night at Cabaniss Field. The final out of the game came at home plate - a ...
SAN ANTONIO - It came down to a thrilling third game - and Calallen came through again. After dropping Game 2 earlier Saturday afternoon, Calallen edged Boerne 2-1 in eight innings in Game 3 to advance to the 4A baseball regional finals. The Game 3 victory was win No. 1,116 for Calallen coach ...
The Dragons kept the Cowboys off the scoreboard for the second straight game, earning a 6-0 victory in Game 2 and a series sweep Friday to advance to the Class 6A UIL Baseball State Tournament for the first time since 2018
In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Timing is everything: As you are aware, one of the most impactful subject matters for USC fans this time of the year is the official announcement of kickoff times for the upcoming season. On Thursday, it was learned that kickoff times for four of the Trojans 12 games for 2022 had been officially released: September games with Rice (Sept. 3/ 3 p.m.), at Stanford (Sept. 10/4:30 p.m.), Fresno State (Sept. 17/7:30 p.m.), and a Friday night November game with Colorado (Nov. 11/6:30 p.m.). All times are in the Pacific Time Zone. Timing is everything – Part 2: The month, day, and kickoff times of the aforementioned four games comes with, IMHO, pros and cons. In our part of the country, kickoff time does matter, which is not go say it doesn’t matter in other parts of our country. As we all know, television is calling the shots, and it’s all about viewership in living rooms, sports bars, and restaurants. So, let’s take a look at the four released kickoff times and those pros and cons.
SINTON - Baylor commit Ethan Calder pitched four scoreless innings and Oklahoma State commit Cole Johnson went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Lake Travis to an 11-0, five-inning victory over La Joya in Game 1 of their Texas Class 6A, Region IV baseball semifinals series on Thursday. Game 2 of the ...
