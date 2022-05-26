All Activity

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Timing is everything: As you are aware, one of the most impactful subject matters for USC fans this time of the year is the official announcement of kickoff times for the upcoming season. On Thursday, it was learned that kickoff times for four of the Trojans 12 games for 2022 had been officially released: September games with Rice (Sept. 3/ 3 p.m.), at Stanford (Sept. 10/4:30 p.m.), Fresno State (Sept. 17/7:30 p.m.), and a Friday night November game with Colorado (Nov. 11/6:30 p.m.). All times are in the Pacific Time Zone. Timing is everything – Part 2: The month, day, and kickoff times of the aforementioned four games comes with, IMHO, pros and cons. In our part of the country, kickoff time does matter, which is not go say it doesn’t matter in other parts of our country. As we all know, television is calling the shots, and it’s all about viewership in living rooms, sports bars, and restaurants. So, let’s take a look at the four released kickoff times and those pros and cons.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 58 MINUTES AGO