Are you looking for a way to bring in summer with your kids as the weather gets warmer? Well look no further as the Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation will be bringing a Carnival to town to celebrate the beginning of summer. As school ends, the weather gets nicer, and the sun is shining, the kids want to get out and play. Take them to the carnival, enjoy yourselves, and kickoff summer in the best way.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO