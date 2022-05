Myles Montgomery is a college educated, working professional living in his hometown of Syracuse. Three years ago at the age of 26 he set out to buy his first home. He did his research. Gathered his financial records and contacted a lender to begin the process of obtaining a mortgage. Myles initially talked on the phone where a lending representative told him a two-year record of employment would put him on track for loan approval, no problem. Myles says that positive sentiment changed when he walked into the building to present his paperwork.

