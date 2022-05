NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wire harness market share is expected to increase to USD 35.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The wire harness market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG, Cypress Holdings Ltd. dba Cypress Industries, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kromberg and Schubert Automotive GmbH and Co. KG, Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Molex LLC, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Pacific Insight Electronics Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and YURA Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

