Vernon County, WI

Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for May 16–22

By County Line
 2 days ago

Wednesday, May 18: Connie Kuster of Genoa was traveling...

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

27-year-old killed in Vernon County vehicle crash

TOWN OF FOREST, Wis. (WKBT) – A 27-year-old man is dead following a crash in Vernon County involving four people Thursday. According to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears, the crash occurred on County Road V in the Town of Forest shortly before 3 pm. 35-year-old Dustin Downing of Kendall crossed his truck past the centerline and into the path of an SUV carrying three people.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Union Center man dies in town of Forest accident

Twenty-seven-year-old Adam Friedl of Union Center died in a Vernon County’s second fatal motor accident on Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash that had occurred at about 2:49 p.m. with injuries on County Highway V, north of Highway 33, in the town of Forest, near Mount Tabor.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Monroe Co. officials recover body from La Crosse River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Authorities recovered a body Friday afternoon from the La Crosse River in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call just after 12:30 from a canoer, saying a possible body was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing, in the Township of Sparta.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
House Fire Leads to Wood County Drug Bust

PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — A house fire in the Village of Port Edwards led to a large drug bust last weekend. The fire was reported Sunday, May 22nd and while crews were working to put out the blaze they noticed several signs that drug activity could be taking place in the home. A search warrant was issued, which led to the discovery of large amounts of cocaine, meth, and marijuana.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
County
Vernon County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Genoa, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
No driver, when law enforcement arrived at Vernon County rollover

A rollover accident in Vernon County, but no driver was present when law enforcement arrived. Around 10:20 p.m. Monday, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department found the vehicle on its side on the shoulder of Fortner Road, a quarter mile south of County Road N, in the Township of Sterling.
Body found in La Crosse River near Sparta

A body found in the La Crosse River near Hammer Road crossing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating the death of the body found in the Township of Sparta. A call to 911 around 12:30 p.m. Friday came from a canoer that had found the body.
State Fire Marshall’s Office Investigating Goodview Inferno

GOODVIEW, Minn. (KWNO)-The Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a mobile home fire. Goodview firefighters responded to the blaze at the Lake Village Mobile Home Community shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The first units that arrived on the scene reported the residence was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries...
GOODVIEW, MN
Portion of Hwy 61 in Grant Co. becomes an ATV/UTV route

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers are urged to use caution on part of Highway 61 as it becomes an ATV/UTV route, Grant County officials announced Thursday. Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday there is likely to be increased traffic on the roadway as a result. The portion...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Grant County Business Robberies

Authorities are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries at Grant County-area businesses. A release from the Lancaster Police Department says their office has received reports of two burglaries in the past few months. Officials also say a Fennimore business was burglarized in the past week. Law enforcement believes the same person committed these three crimes. Police say the suspect has only been taking cash, walking past other valuables. Authorities remind business owners to talk to employees about making sure doors are locked. Also, if you see something suspicious, let police know so they can investigate.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Dane Co. authorities investigate death of 39-year-old woman

Millions across the country plan to camp this Memorial Day weekend. With this weekend being the unofficial kickoff to summer, millions across the country are expected to camp this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A new update to the Dept. of Health Services website offered a glimpse of the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Tomah Man Charged With Possession of Methamphetamine

56-year-old Stephen Thompson of Tomah is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on March 17, 2022. If convicted, Thompson faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.
TOMAH, WI
Case against man accused in east side balcony shooting to move forward

MADISON, Wis. — The case against a man accused of shooting another man multiple times last month will move forward. Online court records show that a judge found enough evidence against Cameron Barber-Smith, 22, to allow the case to be bound over for trial. However, prosecutors want more time to consider bringing additional charges against him. RELATED: Madison police arrest...
MADISON, WI
Stevens Point Police Department warns of phone scam

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said scammers are calling people claiming to work for the Police Department. According to a Facebook post made Thursday, the department had received several calls from the public reporting the scam. They say the scammer will identify themselves as a...
STEVENS POINT, WI
SB US 151 cleared at I-39/90/94 after rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 151 have reopened at Interstate 39/90/94 on Madison’s far east side after a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The rollover crash was reported just after 7 p.m., according to a Dane County dispatcher. WisDOT reported the area was clear around 9:30 p.m. ﻿ Further details, including whether anyone...
MADISON, WI
Four pets killed in La Crosse house fire

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Four pets were killed in a house fire in La Crosse, Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at 5:20 pm to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a rear window at 1415 Market Street. Seven firetrucks responded to the blaze. While some were in the process of extinguishing the fire, other firefighters searched the interior for occupants. Crews found no people inside, but discovered 1 dog and 3 cats that had died.
LA CROSSE, WI

