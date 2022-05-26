Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for May 16–22

Authorities are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries at Grant County-area businesses. A release from the Lancaster Police Department says their office has received reports of two burglaries in the past few months. Officials also say a Fennimore business was burglarized in the past week. Law enforcement believes the same person committed these three crimes. Police say the suspect has only been taking cash, walking past other valuables. Authorities remind business owners to talk to employees about making sure doors are locked. Also, if you see something suspicious, let police know so they can investigate.

