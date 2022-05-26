Mads Mikkelsen starring in period drama King's Land

It’s time to head back to the Yorkshire country estate, because the Downton Abbey movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, is finally opening in U.S. theaters this weekend. This marks the second feature film for Downton Abbey, the award-winning British historical drama that spanned six seasons from 2010 to 2015, and became a hit in the U.S. when it aired on PBS. In A New Era, which serves as a direct sequel to the 2019 film, the year is now 1928, and Tom Branson (Allen Leech) is now married. Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) just received some surprising news—she has inherited a villa in the south of France. Violet is not well enough to travel, so Robert, Cora, Tom Lucy, Edith, and Bertie decide to go without her. Historical south of France shenanigans, no doubt.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO