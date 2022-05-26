ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mads Mikkelsen starring in period drama King's Land

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago
Mads Mikkelsen is to star in the period drama 'King's Land'. The 56-year-old actor will reunite with the director Nikolaj Arcel – who he worked with on the 2012 film 'A Royal Affair' – for the new historical movie. The story is set in the 1700s as...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Nikolaj Arcel
