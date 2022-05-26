ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gov. DeSantis Slams Biden On The “Incredible Transition” Off Of Fossil Fuels

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week slammed President Joe Biden for suggesting that sky-high gas prices present an opportunity for an “incredible transition” off fossil fuels.

Speaking at an event in Gadsden County on Tuesday, the Republican governor noted that as gas prices rise “dramatically,” he must “disagree with the president saying this is somehow an incredible opportunity to have this transition.”

“The fact of the matter is,” DeSantis continued, “that this is really punishing people at the pump. It’s very difficult to afford. What are going to do – just not go to work all of a sudden?”

“People are basically stuck having to pay these prices.”

Gas prices during May have continued to set all-time records in Florida and across the nation. According to AAA, the average price in Florida on Wednesday was $4.57 a gallon.

The governor was responding to comments Biden made on Monday during a press conference in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger, and the world will be stronger, and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” said Biden .

“It seems to me the best thing I can do — in addition to try to get the Middle Eastern countries, including OPEC, to raise their production of oil and move along that route — is to see to it that we continue to grow our economy, create jobs,” Biden added.

Yet DeSantis predicted gas prices would rise over the Memorial Day weekend and would continue to do so over the summer. Florida, he added, was likely at or even below the national average, but the spike is hurtful to families.

“It’s not just the people getting it at the pump,” said DeSantis. “It goes into every business in terms of their energy costs, and it helps drive up the cost of everything that people consume.”

DeSantis added that people have potentially lost ground despite low unemployment because of ever-rising costs for food, energy, and other goods.

“I think these gas prices are a big problem,” the governor said. “So I hope that they would reevaluate that and not view that as an incredible thing.”

“The fact of the matter is that right now, at this time, you can’t run an economy on just solar and wind. … So we stand in favor of doing everything the U.S. can do to regain our energy independence.”

Bobby Townsend
2d ago

create jobs!!!!! he abolished how many jobs when he was instructed by Obama to shut down the Keystone pipeline on the day after he was sworn in

Reply(5)
32
Pam Corwin Fellows
2d ago

America cannot support an electrical grid that the electric cars are going to require. Democrats are failures when it comes to economics and science. the rest of America will never be able to afford electric cars due to the outrageously High prices of not only the car, but the charging stations and the batteries! but do you think this Administration cares one iota about any American? not only no, but h e double hockey sticks no! just two and a half more years folks!

Reply(10)
16
Nancy Jones Harb
2d ago

But you just vetoed a bill allowing someone in bankruptcy to keep their car! How will they go to work? Maybe their car is their home?? The gas price problem is world wide!

Reply(5)
16
