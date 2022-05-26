Camerota asks Texas lawmaker why they work quickly to protect embryos but not 10-year-olds

Related
Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned
Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
A mother who was handcuffed outside the Texas school shooting later ran into the school and pulled her two children to safety: report
"The police were doing nothing," a mother of students at the Texas school where the shooting took place told WSJ. "They were just standing outside the fence."
Cops told kids at Texas school to 'yell if you need help.' When one did, the gunman came over and shot her, another student says
The child's account of the Uvalde school shooting offered a horrifying glimpse into what happened during the gunman's 40 minutes inside the school.
Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott
The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
Robb Elementary teacher propped door open prior to shooting: Officials
The Uvalde school shooter may have entered Robb Elementary through a door that was propped open by a teacher at the school, law enforcement revealed Friday.
Greg Abbott-Endorsed Texas Republican Says Trump Is 'No Longer Electable'
Justin Holland, who is in the Texas House of Representatives, said the former president "lost all control a long time ago."
Lee Greenwood, After Canceling NRA Appearance, Drops Bomb on Fox News: ‘That Weapon Killed Kids!’
Lee Greenwood, the staple of Trump rallies and the most prominent musician to pull out the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Texas, told Fox News on Friday that his conscience would not allow him to perform at the event in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Greenwood...
Ted Cruz Storms Out on British Interviewer When Asked Why School Shootings Only Happen in America
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) abruptly walked off from a British journalist’s questions about gun violence in America two days after an elementary school massacre in his state left 19 children and two adults dead. Cruz, who is due to appear at a National Rifle Association convention this weekend, became...
She Lost the GA Guv Race By 70 Points. She Still Won’t Concede.
Far-right favorite Kandiss Taylor received just 3.4 percent of the vote in Georgia’s GOP primary for governor on Tuesday, less than one-twentieth of current Gov. Brian Kemp’s 73.7 percent of the vote. But that isn’t stopping Taylor from refusing to concede and claiming the election was “rigged.”
Teens Gunned Down at Graduation Party With Hundreds in Attendance
Local investigators currently believe that the shooting began as a result of a fight between attendees.
Trump Rally-Goers in Wyoming Boo Kevin McCarthy as He Begins Speech
McCarthy was recently embroiled in controversy after an audio recording suggested he wanted Trump to resign after the Capitol riot.
‘RHOC’ alum Kelly Dodd slammed for comparing Texas school shooting to 9/11
Kelly Dodd was slammed Saturday for comparing the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to 9/11. “After 9-11 we didn’t ban planes. We secured the cockpits. Secure the schools,” read a message shared on the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum’s Twitter account. Many of Dodd’s followers swiftly replied to her post, with several referencing the link between guns being banned and mass shootings decreasing in other countries around the world. “Youd [sic] rather have schools look like prisons than reforming gun laws.. uhm ok. That wont traumatize the kids, to have constant reminders that adults have failed them,” one user responded. Another Twitter...
Governors diverge on gun control, school security efforts
As the U.S. mourns the victims of its latest mass shooting — 19 elementary school students and two teachers gunned down in Texas — Democratic governors are amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns. Many Republican governors are emphasizing a different solution: more security at schools. The...
I survived the Parkland shooting. Why are children still dying, four years later?
When I was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, in Parkland, Florida, a gunman entered my school and murdered 17 people. I hid in a closet, terrified that I was next. As a survivor of a mass shooting, whenever another shooting happens and gets broadcast in the media, your own trauma begins to haunt you again. And so it was recently, when a gunman entered Robb elementary school in Texas last week, and killed 21 people: 19 children and two teachers.
