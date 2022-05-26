ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Camerota asks Texas lawmaker why they work quickly to protect embryos but not 10-year-olds

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

CNN's Alisyn Camerota asks Texas state representative James White (R) how the legislature can act so quickly on abortion but not on changing gun laws after 19 children and two adults were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

