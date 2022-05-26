Camerota asks Texas lawmaker why they work quickly to protect embryos but not 10-year-olds

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO