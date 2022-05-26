Community-wide Memorial Day service planned

“This weekend isn’t only about barbecues, parades and the beginning of summer. It’s a time to remember those who died for our freedoms, an opportunity to re-commit to supporting our veterans, and a moment for Christians to reflect on ways that we might be better citizen of the Kingdom of God.”

Those are the words of Rachel Labram, pastor at Quincy United Methodist Church. “That’s why I was quick to say ‘yes’ when Deacon Don approached me about hosting a community-wide Memorial Day service," she said.

Deacon Don Michael serves at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hillsdale and is Chaplain of the Quincy American Legion. Michael also is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and served in the Army Medical Specialist Corps. He will give the message during the Memorial Day service Monday.

A Catholic clergyperson speaking in a United Methodist Church might seem like a strange pairing. However, Michael and Labram became colleagues and acquaintances through a local peer mentoring and support group for Branch County clergy. Their group includes other United Methodists, Presbyterians, Episcopalians and clergy in United Church of Christ. Many of their colleagues will be joining them and assisting in the Memorial Day service.

“We decided to have the service on Monday evening because we recognize many people have plans for the weekend,” Adds Labram. “But before folks go to back to work and their normal routines, we invite everyone in the community to join us in praying and singing and worshipping together, as Brothers and Sisters in Christ.”

The Community-Wide Ecumenical Memorial Day Service is at 7 p.m. Monday at the Quincy United Methodist Church, 32 W. Chicago St. For more information, email Pastor Rachel Labram, racheldlabram@gmail.com.