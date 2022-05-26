ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

Community-wide Memorial Day service planned

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I10Zk_0fr1mh5G00

“This weekend isn’t only about barbecues, parades and the beginning of summer. It’s a time to remember those who died for our freedoms, an opportunity to re-commit to supporting our veterans, and a moment for Christians to reflect on ways that we might be better citizen of the Kingdom of God.”

Those are the words of Rachel Labram, pastor at Quincy United Methodist Church. “That’s why I was quick to say ‘yes’ when Deacon Don approached me about hosting a community-wide Memorial Day service," she said.

Deacon Don Michael serves at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hillsdale and is Chaplain of the Quincy American Legion. Michael also is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and served in the Army Medical Specialist Corps. He will give the message during the Memorial Day service Monday.

A Catholic clergyperson speaking in a United Methodist Church might seem like a strange pairing. However, Michael and Labram became colleagues and acquaintances through a local peer mentoring and support group for Branch County clergy. Their group includes other United Methodists, Presbyterians, Episcopalians and clergy in United Church of Christ. Many of their colleagues will be joining them and assisting in the Memorial Day service.

“We decided to have the service on Monday evening because we recognize many people have plans for the weekend,” Adds Labram. “But before folks go to back to work and their normal routines, we invite everyone in the community to join us in praying and singing and worshipping together, as Brothers and Sisters in Christ.”

The Community-Wide Ecumenical Memorial Day Service is at 7 p.m. Monday at the Quincy United Methodist Church, 32 W. Chicago St. For more information, email Pastor Rachel Labram, racheldlabram@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

It was a family affair as Northwest High School graduates 218

JACKSON, MI -- This graduation ceremony was a little more special than usual for the administration team at Northwest High School. Principal Scott Buchler and assistant principals Amanda Anspaugh and Phil Sczykutowicz were able to present diplomas to their children, Brogan, Ethan and Abigail. “It’s amazing when you can do...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Classics cruise to VFW Post 671 in DeWitt

DeWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Classic cars lined up outside of VFW Post 671 for the second annual “Spring Car Cruise.”. The cruise raises money for the VFW while giving people a fun reason to get outside and enjoy the warm, spring weather. An organizer tells News 10 she hopes people left the event with one thing.
threeriversnews.com

'Your story is just beginning': TRHS graduates Class of 2022

THREE RIVERS — Graduation caps were tossed into the rafters at Three Rivers High School Thursday, as the school graduated 139 students of its Class of 2022 during their annual commencement ceremony. This year’s ceremony was the first one held inside the TRHS gymnasium since 2019, as last year’s...
THREE RIVERS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quincy, MI
City
Hillsdale, MI
Local
Michigan Society
jtv.tv

City of Jackson Weekly Construction Update

Over the past week, the contractor has worked with multiple crews to progress the project forward. One crew completed the connections of the new water main on West Avenue to the city-wide system at the Franklin, Washington and Michigan Avenue intersections. Other crews continued the work on installing new copper pipe for water services to each building within the work zone. At this point, new copper pipe has been installed for approximately half of the houses.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
WILX-TV

Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light announced Thursday it has decided to retire the Chili Cook-Off. According to a social media post, the BWL said the decision was made after “much discussion and thought.”. “We appreciate the support this community has provided the event...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Catholic Church#Festival#Christians#The U S Army Reserve#United Methodists#Presbyterians#Episcopalians#United Church Of Christ
WILX-TV

Busy Jackson street closing for sewer construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A busy street in Jackson will close for sewer construction the week of May 30 for sewer construction. The block of S. Elm Avenue between E. Michigan Avenue and TenEyck Street will be closed by the city from Wednesday, June 1 until Friday, June 3 so that crews can complete the installation of a storm sewer for a property redevelopment nearby.
JACKSON, MI
WNDU

UPDATE: Two Wednesday shootings in Elkhart related

Construction is moving right along with an expansion on new gaming areas, event centers, and the casino’s 23-story high rise hotel in South Bend. Edward Jones employees take part in “Day of Caring”. Updated: 1 hour ago. All area locations were closed as workers invested time into community...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
22 WSBT

Update: Goshen community is getting answers from deadly shooting

Elkhart County Prosecutor, Vicki Becker, says that early indicators say that David Varela Morales, 20, was the shooter. He was transported to the hospital and later died. Two days after a deadly shooting the Goshen community is finally getting answers. The city is holding a press conference at 6:30 p.m....
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

City of Niles under boil order

Niles, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Niles is currently a boil order. Due to a drop in pressure in the city’s water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system. Residents are urged to boil their water for one minute and let it cool before using....
NILES, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy