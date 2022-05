In a Real Madrid squad filled with experienced players seeking their fifth European title, two talented young Brazilians will be getting their first shot at Champions League glory.Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, a pair of 21-year-old forwards who arrived in Spain a year apart after being signed as teenage sensations in Brazil, had breakout seasons and will experience their first Champions League final on Saturday against Liverpool in suburban Paris.“We imagined that this could happen one day, but we didn’t expect it to happen so fast,” said Rodrygo, who arrived in 2019 from Brazilian club Santos. “We worked hard for this...

