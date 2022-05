The 2022 UEFA Champions League final is almost here. The action gets underway on Saturday in Paris. It will be Real Madrid against Liverpool in a clash between two teams that know plenty about reaching the summit of European soccer. They've met in the final twice before, and each has a victory in those matches, so this is the rubber match. Real have won the title a record 13 times, while Liverpool have six to their name, one behind AC Milan for second most all time.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO