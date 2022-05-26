Mobile Fire-Rescue working fire at site of Camp Christian in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an early morning carjacking at Sage Park on Saturday, according to authorities. The victims were sitting in their vehicle at Sage Park around 1 a.m. Saturday morning when they were approached by three to four males and two to three females, according to the Mobile Police Department. One male subject with braids and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt produced a black handgun and demanded the victims’ phones, wallets and vehicle. A shotgun was in the vehicle when it was taken, police said.

MOBILE, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO