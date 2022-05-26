ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Fire-Rescue working fire at site of Camp Christian in Mobile

By Keith Lane
WPMI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire- Rescue are working a fire...

mynbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile home on fire on Old Shell Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue Department are on the scene of a mobile home fire. The fire happed on Old Shell Road near Cody Road. Firefighters got the blaze under control less than an hour ago. There are no reports of injuries. Investigators are on the scene now trying to figure out […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating reported carjacking at Sage Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an early morning carjacking at Sage Park on Saturday, according to authorities. The victims were sitting in their vehicle at Sage Park around 1 a.m. Saturday morning when they were approached by three to four males and two to three females, according to the Mobile Police Department. One male subject with braids and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt produced a black handgun and demanded the victims’ phones, wallets and vehicle. A shotgun was in the vehicle when it was taken, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 person killed in Friday evening crash, Mobile police are investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released details about a deadly crash that happened on Friday night. Police officials say that around 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the intersection of Moffett Road and Moffett Court to a report of a vehicle collision. When officers arrived they found one vehicle in the east bound lanes of Moffett Road and the other vehicle on the south side of Moffett Road near a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

FOOD TRUCK ACCIDENT TODAY SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL

The Eatery in Gulf Breeze located off Hwy 98 on Woodlawn Way had a propane tank caught on fire due to an employee mistake according to Stephen Aiken owner of The Eatery. One person was life-flighted to a local hospital with burns to their face and arms this morning according to Sarah Whitfield, PIO for SRC.
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Grand Bay woman dies in crash on Airport in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have confirmed that a Grand Bay woman is dead after the vehicle she was a passenger in collided with a Jeep. Ila L. Shepard, 66, was the passenger in a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Ashley A. Shepard-Holloman, who was taken to the hospital […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbit#Mobile Fire Rescue#Wpmi
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay woman dies in Thursday crash on Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a Grand Bay woman. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Ila L. Shepard, 66, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla in which she was a passenger was involved in a collision with a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody L. Mitchell, 30, of Moss Point, Miss.
GRAND BAY, AL
WKRG News 5

Wreck on Azalea, Michael Blvd. in Mobile

UPDATE 2:58 p.m.: Mobile police received a tip this morning about a suspect who had multiple warrants for their arrest at a motel on South Beltline Highway. Officers found Chanelle Rose Tolbert driving a red sedan and tried to stop her. Tolbert fled from the hotel and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle at Azalea Road […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

1 injured after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is injured following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Saturday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on Highway 293 off of the Mid-Bay Bridge. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle rolled over and went through a wall at the Kelly...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Grand Bay woman killed in collision not wearing seatbelt

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Thursday, May 26, has claimed the life of a Grand Bay woman. Ila L. Shepard, 66, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla in which she was a passenger, was involved...
GRAND BAY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD release photos of Family Dollar robber and $10K reward offered

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released surveillance images of the suspect who shot and robbed a Navco Road Family Dollar employee. FOX 10 News was on the scene just as Mobile Police and paramedics arrived. According to MPD the suspect walked in the store around 8:20 p.m. and acted like he was making a purchase -- before stopping at nothing to get the cash.
MOBILE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE

On 05/26/2022 16:17 hours, the Midway Fire District was dispatched to the 4300 block of Soundside Drive for a residential structure fire. Upon their arrival, there was a well involved fire in the attic. Crews made access to the interior, as Ladder 36 set up to vent the roof. The fire engulfed the 2nd floor attic space and quickly spread to the front of the home.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Group of people beats man, steals his clothes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was beaten by a group of people who stole cell phones and the victim’s clothes Friday night, authorities said. Around 8 p.m., the man reported that he was visiting a friend at Royal Acres Trailer Park when an unknown black woman hit him in the head with her fist. Five unknown black men also began pummeling the victim until he fell to the ground, according to the Mobile Police Department. The subjects stole two cell phones along with clothing he was wearing, including his shoes, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crash in West Mobile requiring extrication

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed a crash in West Mobile required vehicular extrication on Thursday morning. Alabama State Troopers responded to South Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Airport Boulevard Thursday morning to investigate a traffic crash. MFRD confirmed around 8:10 a.m. both Mobile County EMS and Volunteer Firefighters requested assistance for a […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police chase ends when suspect crashes into pickup truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase ended with a crash at a busy intersection in Mobile Friday morning. The chased began at America’s Best Value Inn on South Beltline Highway after authorities received information that suspect Chanelle Rose Tolbert was there. Tolbert, 24, was wanted on felony warrants with the Mobile Sheriff’s Office and traffic warrants out of Saraland, according to the Mobile Police Department.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy