NEW YORK -- It was a stormy start to the Memorial Day weekend. This year, many events are returning at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic started. On Friday, CBS2's Thalia Perez went to Coney Island, where people were celebrating the unofficial start to summer. Gloomy, wet weather didn't dampen spirits as visitors kicked off the holiday weekend on the boardwalk. "We went and got the Nathan's hot dog and I thought a Coney Dog was a chili cheese dog and I was wrong. It's just a regular hot dog," said Terrill Petersen of Seattle."There's just...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO