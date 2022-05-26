ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Come Out on Disney+?

By Brett White
 2 days ago

The moment that Star Wars fans have been waiting 17 years for is almost upon us. Obi-Wan Kenobi will soon debut on Disney+, bringing Ewan McGregor back into the Star Wars family as the iconic Jedi master. Considering all of the hype and anticipation, it’s highly likely that Obi-Wan Kenobi is gonna be the show of the summer if not all of 2022. I mean, no other shows this year are gonna feature a rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

So, how much longer do you have to wait for Obi-Wan Kenobi to debut on Disney+? And how many episodes will be released in the first week? Here’s everything you need to know about Obi-Wan Kenobi’s premiere on Disney+.
What is the Obi-Wan Kenobi release date?
The highly-anticipated and long-awaited premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on Disney+ on Friday, May 27 — and Disney+ is dropping two episodes at once.
What time does Obi-Wan Kenobi come out on Disney+?
Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut on Disney+ at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Friday, May 27. Go on and make plans to stay up late. How in the galaxy are you gonna sleep knowing that two episodes of Obi-Wan are dropping overnight?!
How many episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released at once?
You will be able to stream the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Friday, May 27. That’s right — two episodes!

When will Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 come out on Disney+?
Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday,  June 1 , with subsequent episodes arriving every Wednesday afterwards. So just to recap: the show premieres on a Friday, and then continues on Wednesdays for the rest of the run.

When will new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi come out on Disney+?
Following the premiere, Obi-Wan Kenobi will release episodes week by week, one at a time. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s release schedule looks like:

  • Episodes 1-2: Friday, May 27, 2022
  • Episode 3: Wednesday , June 1, 2022
  • Episode 4: Wednesday , June 8, 2022
  • Episode 5: Wednesday , June 15, 2022
  • Episode 6: Wednesday , June 22 , 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on March 30.
How do I get Disney Plus?
Disney+ is available for $6.99 per month , or $69.99/year. Unfortunately, there is no longer a free trial for the service. But if you’re a Verizon Unlimited subscriber, we’ve got good news: You’re eligible for six free months of Disney Plus! Here’s a step-by-step guide for Verizon Unlimited subscribers .

Decider.com

Decider.com

