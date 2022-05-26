ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Are 9% of UC Santa Cruz students homeless?

By Grace Stetson
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nt6em_0fr1kFdS00
UC Santa Cruz students on campus. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

At Lookout’s recent forum for State Assembly District 28 candidates, Joe Thompson — the 19-year-old candidate in the four-candidate race — shared a data point that caused many in the crowd to react: 9% of the UC Santa Cruz population is homeless.

The first-year UCSC student and successful organizer of the first Starbucks stores in California to vote for unionization made that point in the wider discussion of the homelessness during the forum.

What does that number mean, attendees asked after the event.

While that number is indeed shocking and important, Lookout aimed to understand how the university came to that finding.

The statistic comes from 2020's UC Undergraduate Experience Survey , a survey the University of California conducts every two years at its 10 campuses. In April, UC sent out its 2022 survey to all UC students; it will be open until the end of June. UC will not make the results of the 2022 survey public until later in the year.

“The way the statistic gets shared and the question is asked, sometimes the nuance gets lost,” UCSC spokesperson Scott Hernandez-Jason said this week. “The question is: In the last 12 months, have you ever lacked a safe, regular and adequate nighttime place to stay and sleep in the following lengths of time?”

The survey’s definition of lacking an adequate place to stay is as follows: “sleeping in vehicles, motels, campgrounds, homeless shelters, single-occupancy facilities or couches in other people’s homes.” The time periods asked about include the three academic quarters, breaks and summer months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEkvY_0fr1kFdS00
Joe Thompson, UCSC student and candidate for Assembly District 28, addressing the crowd of students protesting the lack of available housing on campus last week. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The survey was sent out to the entire UCSC student body of 19,161 students, both graduate and undergraduate, in May 2020 via university email. Hernandez-Jason said 29% of enrolled students completed the survey.

Hernandez-Jason says there’s more to it than just the one blanket number.

“It is a question that gets into housing security and whether students are able to stay in safe and secure places … to take the response of that and say 9% of students are homeless, it assumes a lot,” Hernandez-Jason told Lookout.

With those provisions, it’s worth looking at UC Santa Cruz's survey results compared to its nine sister campuses. Among all the campuses, UCSC saw its respondents report the highest level of homelessness and third-highest level of food insecurity, as shown below. UCSC had the highest percentage of students who had experienced homelessness of any university, and higher than the average of 5.5%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cESK_0fr1kFdS00
A snapshot of the findings from the 2020 UC-wide survey: UCSC reported the most students experiencing homelessness. (Via University of California Accountability Report)

Rising sophomore Zennon Ulyate-Crow, who founded and leads the university Student Housing Coalition , said that in his first year at UCSC, he has met at least 15 people who have been housing-insecure, including couch surfing and sleeping in their vehicles. He expects the findings from this year’s survey to be even more dire.

“I would be shocked if this number didn’t go higher … other students are telling me this is the worst year they’ve had in trying to find housing,” he said. “Lower-priced properties just don’t exist for students anymore.”

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Society
KSBW.com

As tourists head to the beach, LARPers flock to King City for annual event

KING CITY, Calif. — In South Monterey County, people from all around the state made their way to King City this Memorial Day weekend for their first LARP event in two years. “People all the way up from up above Sacramento to down below San Diego. So from all over California,” said Paul Wilkins, event organizer.
KING CITY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Looking to lead 'the Highway 1 District': Who is best for a swath of California's most pristine coastal geography?

The newly configured State Assembly District 30 stretches right along the coast from San Luis Obispo to Monterey and into a large section of Santa Cruz County. Jon Wizard and Dawn Addis have some extensive experience in the 831, both having attended Cabrillo College, while Vicki Nohrden, Zoe Carter and John Drake know it mostly from visits. There are no Santa Cruz County residents among the five candidates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Santa Cruz#Homelessness#Student Housing#Data Point#State Assembly#Ucsc
pajaronian.com

Esperanza del Valle returns to Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—For the first time in 10 years, Watsonville’s Esperanza del Valle (EDV) will be returning to the Henry J. Mello Center for the Performing Arts for a weekend of dancing, music and cultural celebration. The nonprofit folklórico dance group was founded in Watsonville in 1980 by Janet Johns...
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Local winery honors Watsonville legend “One-Eyed Charley”

If you’ve ever strolled through Pioneer Cemetery in Watsonville, you might have come across the final resting place of Charley Darkey Parkhurst, a stagecoach driver, farmer and rancher who has become a local legend since their death in 1879. Born Charlotte Darkey Parkhurst, Charley was raised female in Vermont...
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Lookout Santa Cruz

Ed Acosta for District 4 County Supervisor: Watsonville needs trusted leadership rooted in the community

Ed Acosta began working in Watsonville agriculture as a teen, when he worked in the strawberry fields. He continues to work in agriculture and writes that he has strong ideas on job creation and workforce maintenance and protection. He is not a career politician, but calls himself a man of action and argues that he's the best choice for District 4.
WATSONVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

SF national parks ‘not safe,’ US police union says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The union representing the United States Park Police who patrol San Francisco’s national parks stated “families should avoid unnecessary travel to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the Presidio” — just days ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. Kenneth Spencer, the chairman of the U.S. Park Police Fraternal Order of Police, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
649
Followers
600
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy