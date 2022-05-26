Fairmont State launches housing affordability initiative

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fairmont State University launched a housing affordability initiative on Tuesday to address housing insecurity among students within the campus community.

The initiative, which will begin with the Fall Semester of 2022, will offer a limited number of rooms within Morrow Hall – the university’s most historic residence hall – at a significantly discounted rate.

The #RealCollegeSurvey conducted by the Hope Center found that 43% of students at four-year institutions in the fall of 2020 experienced housing insecurity. This initiative seeks to change that statistic.

Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Student Life at Fairmont University, Alicia Kalka, speaks of the opportunity afforded to students through affordable campus housing.

“Providing students with affordable on campus housing creates access to a transformative education,” Kalka says. “I’m happy to see that so many of our students from within the State of West Virginia and beyond are taking advantage of this opportunity at Fairmont State. We are making a difference.”

The least expensive room at Fairmont will now run students $1600 per semester, with further discounts potentially available for members of the university marching band. Barring discounts and other forms of aid, this is under half the national average cost for college campus housing options.

Fairmont State University Associate Director of Housing and Residence Life and Chief Judicial Officer, Jeremiah Kibler, believes the initiative will be a positive investment for the State of West Virginia and its residents.

“Fairmont State has a long tradition of serving West Virginia,” he said. “At a time when costs of living are increasing, we need to continue to stay committed to who we are as an institution in serving our state.”

Those seeking more information on financial aid, admissions, housing options, or the opportunities Fairmont State has to offer are encouraged to contact the Office of Admissions and Welcome Center by email at recruit@fairmontstate.edu or by phone at (304) 367-4010. More information can also be found at the Fairmont State University website here.