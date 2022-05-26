ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lake Mead now down 180 feet from its ‘full pool’

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RtAqI_0fr1jZ0X00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of 4 a.m. Thursday the Bureau of Reclamation measured Lake Mead’s water level at 1,048.96 feet above sea level. This means the lake is now 180 feet below its maximum depth.

The last time Lake Mead was at its maximum depth, or ‘full pool’ was the summer of 1983. Since then the depletion of Lake Mead water has continued on and off over the last 39 years, and increased dramatically over the last 20 years during a historic drought and increased growth in the southwest United States.

Lake Mead’s ‘full pool’ water level is 1,229 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0UCv_0fr1jZ0X00
This graph shows Lake Mead water levels dating back to the beginning of 2017. Source: lakesonline.com

Earlier this week, 8 News Now reported that a 24-month forecast from the government shows Lake Mead dropping another 26 feet by September of 2023. This represents more than a third of the water stored in Lake Mead. Currently, Lake Mead is approximately 30% full.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Mead water levels leaving hazardous conditions for boaters

Law enforcement targets unsafe drivers during Summer's "100 Deadliest Days" Law enforcement is teaming up across Southern Nevada for an enforcement campaign over the Memorial Day weekend. Their goal is to get unsafe drivers off the roads and prevent fatal crashes. Updated: May. 31, 2022 at 2:59 AM UTC. Travelers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Elko Daily Free Press

Alpine fishing in Nevada: The lowdown on high mountain lakes

With a below average snowpack continuing the long-term drought in northeastern Nevada, fishing streams and irrigation impoundments as the summer progresses becomes difficult. A better option for summer anglers is venturing to one of the 16 high mountain lakes in the Ruby Mountains and the East Humboldt Range that hold fish. These lakes are at elevations of between 8,400 and 10,200 feet.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada gaming win again tops $1 billion but South Tahoe down

STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada casinos won more than $1 billion in April, exceeding that mark for the 14th consecutive month. The driver behind the total of $1.128 billion was the continued recovery of tourist business on the Las Vegas Strip that accounted for $593.5 million of the total. That is an increase of nearly 23% compared with April 2021.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Reclamation#Water Level#United States#Nexstar Media Inc
travelnevada.com

Meet the Lady in Red: Nevada’s Most Famous Ghost

Meet Nevada’s friendly former-host ghost with the most at Tonopah’s beautiful Mizpah Hotel, USA Today’s “#1 Most Haunted Hotel” in the entire nation. Without a doubt, ghost hunters and paranormal enthusiasts love the Silver State. Thanks to lawless Wild West action, long-before-OSHA mining operations, and other perils, our past is packed with untimely demises and unfinished business. (In fact, plenty of paranormal pros believe Nevada to be the most spectrally active state.)
NEVADA STATE
Sierra Sun

Water woes: Regulations tighten as drought worsens

As Memorial Day nears, the Truckee-Tahoe area will be buzzing with tourists looking to enjoy one of the state’s most precious resources. Many of those will be looking to launch boats on Lake Tahoe and enjoy beaches, but with lake levels roughly a foot lower than this time last year, the shoreline has changed a lot in some areas while several boat ramps are closed for the summer due to low water levels.
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas to permanently close

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular restaurant at Springs Preserve will be closing permanently this weekend. Divine Cafe will close permanently on Sunday, May 29 after eight years at Springs Preserve. Divine Events will continue its catering business in the Las Vegas Valley. Springs Preserve said in the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mohave Daily News

NEEDLES — Authorities in California, Arizona and Nevada are trying to find a mustang, but not just any mustang.

A silver stainless steel mustang — the mascot of Needles High School — was stolen Wednesday night from outside a private residence in Needles. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department/Needles Police is enlisting the help of area law enforcement agencies in finding the privately owned conversation piece that most recently was used to help celebrate Needles High School's Nevada 2A state softball championship.
NEEDLES, CA
8newsnow.com

Nevada SPCA hosts fee-waived pet adoption Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada SPCA, in partnership with Findlay Toyota, is hosting a fee-waived pet adoption event on Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday, May 28, and Monday, May 30, Findlay Toyota of Las Vegas will be covering pet adoption fees for pets aged 6 months and older. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Yacht seized by US Marshals up for auction at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The United State Marshals Service is auctioning off the Sierra Rose, an 85-foot yacht docked at South Lake Tahoe, that it previously seized. Apple Auctioneering Co. will be conducting an online-only auction on behalf of the US Marshals Service starting Tuesday, May 31, and lasting through 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Residents meet on Painted Rock Mine

On May 22, an impromptu meeting regarding the Painted Rock Mine Project was held at Toni Court roundabout. Approximately 40 members of the community met to discuss the effect the project would have on the Johnson Lane community. If you are unfamiliar with the project, please go to www.protect-johnson-lane--stop-gravel-pit.com. In a quick summary, this project would create a gravel quarry located off Sunrise Pass Road where the famed Painted Rock sets on the left of the road.
JOHNSON LANE, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy