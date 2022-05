Andalusia High School senior Erin Riley is excited about the next chapter of her softball career after signing with Southern Union State Community College Thursday, May 19. “I am looking forward to meeting new people and being around new teammates. Southern Union’s facilities are like no other community colleges are. The campus is beautiful along with a good coaching staff,” Riley said. “It has always been a dream of mine to play in college, so I am grateful that I finally got an opportunity. Go Bison!”

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO