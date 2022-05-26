Kayak Advise in Sarasota Bay

It can be hard to put a price on a dream, unless you are paying for rent and the materials to make one come true. Lakewood Ranch's Eric Coffin said he can almost touch his dream now that he has been building a 3-ton, natural gas driven air conditioner for residential application called "Quad-Gen." He said the system, being built at his office/shop on Lena Road, will reduce by 50% the carbon footprint of current electrical air conditioners and can be operated at a quarter of the cost.
The FWC is holding a series of public workshops to gather public input on proposed rules for Redfish that include bag, vessel, and off-the-water transport limits. The public is encouraged to attend these FWC in-person workshops that are being held throughout the sate. How hard are Snook to catch... First...
WINK, the Weather Authority was already the station viewers trusted for storm coverage. And this hurricane season, storm reporting will be even stronger thanks to its new dual-polarization Doppler radar. It’s Southwest Florida’s most advanced Doppler radar. WINK News now has a dual-pol doppler radar, the most advanced,...
NORTH PORT, Fla. – North Port’s Parks & Rec Department has reported that Warm Mineral Springs Park was temporarily closed Thursday morning due to an alligator being in the area. According to officials, low water levels in the area have caused wildlife to search for new bodies of...
“Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach is excited to once again partner with CCA Florida as a destination sponsor of the STAR fishing competition,” said Tourism Director Sean Doherty of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. “Showcasing Charlotte Harbor, the second largest estuary in the state, is a natural fit for this event. In addition, we applaud and embrace the conservation efforts of the Coastal Conservation Association as we rely so heavily on the quality and health of our waters from both a residential and tourism standpoint. We appreciate the opportunity to promote our area to responsible anglers throughout the state who have been educated on sustainable practices through their affiliation with CCA Florida.”
Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House will fill the final anchor restaurant opening in Waterside Place, it announced Thursday by Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty. The release describes Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House as an "upscale causal dining experience" that offers seafood such as hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters and a "chill seafood tower."
So I have done this in the past and I'm going to eventually do it again. I just did it without applying, buying, begging, worrying, or asking. Just feed it, fatten it, kill it, and eat it. When I do it again, I will do it just like before. Tell...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The young osprey who fell from the ABC7 tower camera several days ago is still recovering at the Wildlife Center of Venice and may not be returned to its home after all. The osprey has no fractures or bruising, the center told ABC7 Friday. However, after...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area in the southern Gulf of Mexico, more specifically in the Bay of Campeche, for possible tropical development. While there is no chance of development in the next two days, the chance increases to a 20% within the next five days. Right now, there […]
DUNEDIN, Fla. — A muralist hired to paint turtle imagery on a Dunedin water tower believes he was stuck in his basket for about an hour before rescuers could safely bring him back down to the ground. The man, Tom Stovall, said he was wrapping up for the day...
BRADENTON — It’s another weekend of great live music options from Bradenton to Cortez, down to Sarasota and Siesta Key. Check out The Bradenton Times Weekend Sounds to see what bands you can catch and where. Kat Crosby and the Rhythm Gators. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille. Friday: 7-10...
Citing Gulfport restaurant staff shortages, the annual Chefs Table event in Gulfport canceled its 2022 event. Since 2016, aside from 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Gulfport restaurants bring their fare to a long outdoor table on Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Organizer Pia Goff says the main players of the nightly simply didn’t have the help needed to host such a large event seamlessly.
