ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 07:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of forecast 6-second wave periods and 2-ft surf heights prompted the extension of the Rip Currents Statement.
ENVIRONMENT
fox35orlando.com

EF-1 tornado confirmed near Pensacola, Florida

FERRY PASS, Fla. - Survey teams with the National Weather Service have determined that an EF-1 tornado happened in the Pensacola and Ferry Pass areas when severe weather tore across the Florida Panhandle early Wednesday morning. The twister touched down with winds of about 90 mph at 5:11 a.m. Central...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, AL
County
Mobile County, AL
County
Monroe County, AL
County
Washington County, AL
County
Clarke County, AL
State
Washington State
County
Conecuh County, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
County
Covington County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Styx River Road is flooding again due to heavy rain

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The area north of I-10 along the Styx River is flooding once again due to heavy rain. The last time the Styx River flooded was back in December 2021. At the beginning of 2022 county engineers announced that they were working to completely move the road further north to higher […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
wdhn.com

One ejected in two-vehicle crash in Taylor

TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) — One person was ejected from a vehicle in the town of Taylor this afternoon, according to the Alabama State Troopers Office. Earlier this afternoon, Houston County law enforcement agencies and local rescue departments responded to a two-vehicle car accident on South Park Avenue. At the...
TAYLOR, AL
wxxv25.com

Three injured in wreck on I-10 in Jackson County

Three people were injured this afternoon in a multiple-vehicle wreck in Jackson County. The wreck happened on I-10 east near the 53 mile marker close to the Gautier-Vancleave exit just after 2 p.m. Two lanes were closed while law enforcement worked the wreck.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Umbrella cyclone: Waterspout makes landfall on 30A beach

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A waterspout took over beach set-ups Tuesday in Northwest Florida. Beachgoers at Grayton Beach off County Highway 30A in Walton County saw the massive tunnel of water pick up sand and other items as it moved inland. Stan Anderson sent a video to WKRG News 5 of the weather event. […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch
WEAR

1 injured after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is injured following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Saturday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on Highway 293 off of the Mid-Bay Bridge. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle rolled over and went through a wall at the Kelly...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County law enforcement prepare for Memorial Day weekend

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Anytime holiday traffic picks up law enforcement in Baldwin County is watching and ready for what’s headed south. “They’ll be looking for impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers, maybe trying to get people to slow down a little bit. I know everybody wants to get where they’re going, but we certainly […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile attorney vies to be next County DA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in more than a decade, Mobile County will have a new district attorney after November’s general election.  The Democratic nominee for the county’s lead prosecutor may have an uphill climb to the office but is optimistic she can pull out a win.  It’s an elected office people […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

I-65 NB shut down for hours at Satsuma/Creola exit

SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — I-65 northbound at the Satsuma/Creola exit (exit 19) will be shut down for the next few hours due to an accident to which occurred in the area of I-65 ("Dolly Parton" bridge). You will not be able to access I-65 north of Hwy 43 in...
SATSUMA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WALA-TV FOX10

Tornado, strong storms leave damage throughout Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A tornado touched down Wednesday morning in the Ferry Pass area. “The gale force winds were blowing some of the were blowing some of the large oaks we have and every time that happens we worry because that will definitely take your house down,” said David Rush.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD chase ends in crash and arrest on Baltimore Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man after a pursuit ended in a wreck on Baltimore Street Friday. The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. Police were chasing a in a green car which crashed into hit a silver car. That driver of the silver car was not hurt, but the man officers were chasing was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear why police were chasing the man.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crash in West Mobile requiring extrication

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed a crash in West Mobile required vehicular extrication on Thursday morning. Alabama State Troopers responded to South Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Airport Boulevard Thursday morning to investigate a traffic crash. MFRD confirmed around 8:10 a.m. both Mobile County EMS and Volunteer Firefighters requested assistance for a […]
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

Transformer blows during graduation, Deputies come to the rescue

We are looking at more bad weather today (UGH). Hopefully it won’t postpone any graduations tonight. Seasonal road closures near Mid-Bay Bridge in Niceville starting this weekend. White Point Road and Lakeshore Drive will be closed to through traffic on Saturday afternoons beginning May 28, 2022. For the fifth...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy