Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Escambia, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of forecast 6-second wave periods and 2-ft surf heights prompted the extension of the Rip Currents Statement.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO