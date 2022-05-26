ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Escambia, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 08:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of forecast 6-second wave periods and 2-ft surf heights prompted the extension of the Rip Currents Statement.
ENVIRONMENT
fox35orlando.com

EF-1 tornado confirmed near Pensacola, Florida

FERRY PASS, Fla. - Survey teams with the National Weather Service have determined that an EF-1 tornado happened in the Pensacola and Ferry Pass areas when severe weather tore across the Florida Panhandle early Wednesday morning. The twister touched down with winds of about 90 mph at 5:11 a.m. Central...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

FWC investigating possible drowning in Gulf County

UPDATE: May 28, 2022 8:36 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — According to our media partner, The Star, officials said no body has been found as of Saturday afternoon. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. Officials said their dive team was stationed along the river about three or four miles […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gulf County, FL
County
Washington County, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Franklin County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
County
Bay County, FL
County
Walton County, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
County
Holmes County, FL
WJTV 12

Umbrella cyclone: Waterspout makes landfall on 30A beach

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A waterspout took over beach set-ups Tuesday in Northwest Florida. Beachgoers at Grayton Beach off County Highway 30A in Walton County saw the massive tunnel of water pick up sand and other items as it moved inland. Stan Anderson sent a video to WKRG News 5 of the weather event. […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 injured after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is injured following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Saturday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on Highway 293 off of the Mid-Bay Bridge. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle rolled over and went through a wall at the Kelly...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 07:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Northwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 705 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lyman, or near Gulfport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Saucier, Lyman and Latimer. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 40 and 43. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WCTV

First Alert Weather Day: Franklin Co. under tornado watch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, May 26. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says that with a tornado watch being issued for Franklin County, and a good likelihood for stronger storms this afternoon as the frontal boundary approaches, the threat of severe weather is certainly there.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch#Santa Rosa Walton
WJHG-TV

Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say State Road 69 was clear and open for travel at 2 p.m. Thursday. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a rolled-over tanker truck Thursday morning. It happened on State Road 69 about a mile south of County Road 274 around 6 a.m.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. schools aim to hire armed ‘guardians’

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — School officials in Santa Rosa County are now looking for protectors of students in the classroom.  The Santa Rosa County School District has listed its first open position for a school guardian. Santa Rosa County guardians will be school employees that will be trained by the sheriff’s office. Guardians will serve as […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
navarrenewspaper.com

Was not breathing but resuscitated

There was a near drowning on the beach behind 700 Gulf Shore Dr in Destin this afternoon. A 22 year old from TN got caught in a possible rip current in the Gulf. He initially was not breathing but was resuscitated by the FD/EMS. Emergency Room staff continued to work...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Gulf Breeze home destroyed by fire on Soundside Drive

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- A home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out in Gulf Breeze Thursday afternoon. Units were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to 4800 block of Soundside Drive for the fire. No one was home, according to Midway Fire District's battalion chief. Midway Fire District...
GULF BREEZE, FL
getthecoast.com

Transformer blows during graduation, Deputies come to the rescue

We are looking at more bad weather today (UGH). Hopefully it won’t postpone any graduations tonight. Seasonal road closures near Mid-Bay Bridge in Niceville starting this weekend. White Point Road and Lakeshore Drive will be closed to through traffic on Saturday afternoons beginning May 28, 2022. For the fifth...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man wanted in connection with Panama City Beach armed robbery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say could be armed and dangerous. Deputies say early Thursday morning, Brandon Earl Tyus robbed the Easy Way Gas Station on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach. They say he was armed with a silver and black semiautomatic pistol.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

One ejected in two-vehicle crash in Taylor

TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) — One person was ejected from a vehicle in the town of Taylor this afternoon, according to the Alabama State Troopers Office. Earlier this afternoon, Houston County law enforcement agencies and local rescue departments responded to a two-vehicle car accident on South Park Avenue. At the...
TAYLOR, AL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach Commissioners approve Mexico Beach aid agreement

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials are continuing their efforts to build relationships with cities across the bridge. Commissioners approved a mutual aid agreement with Mexico Beach at Thursday’s meeting. Panama City Beach already has agreements with Panama City, the airport, Lynn Haven, Callaway, and others.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Sales tax holiday begins Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Saturday. Items like can openers, pouches of wet food and reusable ice will not be taxed from May 28 until June 10. More expensive goods like batteries, coolers and portable generators will also not be taxed. This is the first year that […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy