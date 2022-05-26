ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Tornado Watch issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 07:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 14:00:00 CDT Urgency:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 07:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Northwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 705 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lyman, or near Gulfport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Saucier, Lyman and Latimer. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 40 and 43. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Ozone Advisory Day for Orleans, Jefferson, St John the Baptist, St Charles, St Bernard, St Tammany, and Plaquemines Parishes, in effect until midnight CDT tonight. The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment. More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 07:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia; Mobile; Monroe; Washington TORNADO WATCH 274 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN CLARKE CONECUH COVINGTON ESCAMBIA MOBILE MONROE WASHINGTON
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
fox35orlando.com

EF-1 tornado confirmed near Pensacola, Florida

FERRY PASS, Fla. - Survey teams with the National Weather Service have determined that an EF-1 tornado happened in the Pensacola and Ferry Pass areas when severe weather tore across the Florida Panhandle early Wednesday morning. The twister touched down with winds of about 90 mph at 5:11 a.m. Central...
PENSACOLA, FL
County
Greene County, MS
State
Mississippi State
County
George County, MS
City
Jackson, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
fox8live.com

Beach water contact advisory issued in Gulfport

JACKSON, Miss. (WVUE) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), through its Beach Monitoring Program, issued a beach water contact advisory Saturday for Station 11. This segment of beach is not closed; however, there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in this area. When water...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Styx River Road is flooding again due to heavy rain

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The area north of I-10 along the Styx River is flooding once again due to heavy rain. The last time the Styx River flooded was back in December 2021. At the beginning of 2022 county engineers announced that they were working to completely move the road further north to higher […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WLOX

2022 Prepare South Mississippi Hurricane Special - Part 3

The rain finally moved to our east, and we have seen plenty of sunshine this afternoon. The humidity will continue dropping this afternoon and evening. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 60s, and it will feel nice in the mornings. Low will be in the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs each afternoon will be hot in the 80s, but the lower humidity will make it feel not as hot. The holiday weekend will be dry with plenty of sunshine, pleasant mornings and warm to hot afternoons. You’ll need your sunglasses and sunscreen if you’re going to be outdoors this weekend. Enjoy!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Three injured in wreck on I-10 in Jackson County

Three people were injured this afternoon in a multiple-vehicle wreck in Jackson County. The wreck happened on I-10 east near the 53 mile marker close to the Gautier-Vancleave exit just after 2 p.m. Two lanes were closed while law enforcement worked the wreck.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Fatal crash on Hwy 49 in Stone County leaves one dead

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday night around 11:49 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Stone County. A car driven by 33-year-old Jacob Anderson of Saucier was traveling north when it collided with a parked semi-truck trailer on the right shoulder. 55-year-old David L. Singletary was a passenger in this vehicle.
STONE COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

High-speed chase on Highway 18 ends in head-on collision

A high-speed chase that led multiple agencies down Highway 18 Thursday afternoon ended with a head-on collision, according to Bay Springs Police Chief Daniel Gilmore. “On Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Captain Lee Johnson of the Bay Springs Police Department came across a green Chrysler minivan, driven by Regina Hicks, which did an illegal U-turn in a driveway on the west side of town, on Highway 18,” said Chief Gilmore.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

I-65 northbound lanes blocked after crash on Delta bridge

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Just what Memorial Day weekend motorists and regular Friday commuters did not want to hear about today: a major crash causing an interstate road closure. A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that occurred at approximately 10:39 a.m. today resulted in the closure of the Interstate...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Two 18-wheelers crash, chemical spilled in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two 18-wheelers crashed in separate circumstances, causing a chemical spill in Jones County. Crews responded to the first crash on Interstate 59 northbound at mile marker 83 around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. Responders said the 18-wheeler rolled, leaving the driver with moderate injuries. The truck was carrying diisobutylene, […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Tornado, strong storms leave damage throughout Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A tornado touched down Wednesday morning in the Ferry Pass area. “The gale force winds were blowing some of the were blowing some of the large oaks we have and every time that happens we worry because that will definitely take your house down,” said David Rush.
PENSACOLA, FL
bobgermanylaw.com

Moss Point, MS – Injuries Reported After Collision at MS-613 & Saracennia Rd

As emergency workers helped the wounded, many lanes were briefly stopped, and there were downed power lines reported at the scene. . At least one victim at the scene was hurt in the crash, according to local media. The degree of the injuries is unclear at this time. The wounded people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
MOSS POINT, MS
WDAM-TV

Fire engulfs Laurel home Friday evening

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home in Laurel was fully engulfed in flames on Friday evening. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers, M & M, Glade and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire shortly after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters...
LAUREL, MS
wxxv25.com

AC fire at MGCCC West Harrison campus damages a building

Harrison County Fire Rescue was called out early this morning for a fire alarm at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s West Harrison County campus. Long Beach Fire Department also responded to battle an air conditioner fire in one of the buildings. The fire caused some fire and smoke damage...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Suspected car burglar arrested following chase through Mississippi, Alabama

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mobile man who led state troopers on a chase through two southern Mississippi counties and into Alabama is now behind bars. Gary O. Byers, 41, was wanted for a string of burglaries, including the theft of a Mississippi Highway Patrolman’s personal weapon. Byers is considered a person of interest following several car break-ins in Biloxi and D’Iberville. He also had active warrants for his arrest in both Mobile and Baldwin Counties (Ala.).
BILOXI, MS

