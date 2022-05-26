ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davos Voices: What leaders say about climate change, war

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum’s annual gathering of CEOs, government leaders and other elites this week in...

www.wcn247.com

The Independent

The rich are gathering for Davos — but elsewhere is the summit that actually matters

A little-known United Nations summit gets underway in Indonesia this week. Unfortunately, it’s one that will become more important to us all.The intention? What to do about humanity entering “a spiral of self-destruction”. At least that should be the focus, according to the UN’s Deputy Secretary, ahead of the gathering in Bali.Meanwhile, on the other side of the world in Davos, Switzerland, leaders of the richest corporations and banks are sounding much more upbeat at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting.As usual, they are discussing how a “better capitalism” can lift everyone out of poverty - and save the environment.Far...
TIME

These Three Global Crises Will Transform Our World—Depending on How We Respond to Them

Where is the peace that the United Nations was created to guarantee?” That’s the pointed question Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the U.N. Security Council during a video speech on April 5 in response to Russia’s war on his country. “Where is the security that the Security Council must guarantee?” he asked. The urgency of his questions needs no explanation. Vladimir Putin has decided Ukraine belongs to Russia, and there are no boundaries, treaties, or warnings that will prevent him from waging war to make it so. At this point, why should Ukraine’s President, or anyone else, have much confidence that the “international community” will stop this war? More broadly, loss of faith in governing authorities is the defining story of our era. The U.S., the only nation that can project military power into every region of the world, has become its most politically dysfunctional major power. A third of Americans say Joe Biden is not a legitimately elected President. Europeans have lost faith too. In 2016, Britain voted its way out of the E.U., and anti­-establishment, xenophobic parties of the far right shifted the politics inside many European states. In fact, the entire international system is increasingly in question. China has advanced from impoverished to powerhouse over four decades and increasingly rejects the right of Western-led institutions to make and enforce international rules. Strongmen have emerged in Russia, India, Turkey, and even E.U. members Hungary and Poland to challenge principles of freedom of the press, democratic checks and balances, and minority rights. Few in any country have faith the U.N. can do much more than help care for and feed the refugees fleeing conflicts no one can resolve. There’s a lot to be said for the idea that crises create opportunities that mustn’t be wasted. It’s true that our world has faced a stream of shocks in recent years: the 2008 global financial crisis, the Arab Spring, the 2015–2016 tidal wave of migrants into Europe, Brexit, the rise of angry populists in Europe and America, and then the worst pandemic in 100 years. None of these events has created a new sense of unity and purpose. Now Russia has invaded Ukraine. War is killing civilians by the thousands, more than 5 million refugees have headed west in more than two months of fighting, NATO and Russia have moved to high alert, and fuel and food prices around the world are surging. It’s no one’s fault the system is ­failing. Order and disorder are cyclical forces. The U.N. and institutions like the World Bank and IMF were built atop the ashes of a war that ended 77 years ago. That’s why Germany and Japan, wealthy and dynamic free-­market democracies committed to multilateralism and the rule of law, had no seats at the table for Zelensky’s speech to the Security Council—and why Russia did. The international system is broken . To fix it, the world needs a crisis. It was the crisis of World War II that created institutions and alliances that helped keep the peace and invest in global development for decades after. Putin’s war on Ukraine has created the biggest geopolitical emergency since the Cold War’s end. The Russian ­government has even threatened the use of nuclear weapons and warned of World War III. Can this crisis bolster dying institutions and create new ones?
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICO

Why China's freaking out over Biden’s Asia trip

Hi, China Watchers. Don’t miss our Twitter Spaces event today at 10:30 a.m. EDT on the promise and pitfalls of President Joe Biden’s big Asia policy month. This link will take you straight to the event and we invite questions for our panelists! Meanwhile, Biden’s Friday-Tuesday Asia trip is getting early results — we’ll take a look at Beijing’s apparent panic. We’ll also examine the U.S. push to get Taiwan a World Health Assembly seat, probe a dead dictator’s sensitivities and profile a book that unpacks how autocrats weaponize historical narratives to maintain power.
The Independent

Voices: Forget the conspiracy theories – Davos is proof that there’s no secret group controlling the world

Behind every conspiracy theory is the view that a secret cabal of people control the world. But if there’s one thing we’ve learnt over the last few years, the elites have no clue what’s coming next. Never mind controlling the world, the world’s richest and most powerful people are struggling even to influence it.Look at Davos. The World Economic Forum‘s annual event is currently taking place at Davos in Switzerland. It’s growing prominence has, unsurprisingly, made Davos a prime target of conspiracy theories. Scan web forums that talk about being silenced by elites – on everything from vaccines to climate...
US News and World Report

Globalization's Cheerleaders Grasp for New Buzzwords at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - World leaders, financiers and chief executives said they were leaving this week's World Economic Forum with an urgent sense of the need to reboot and redefine 'globalization'. The framework of open markets that has shaped the last three decades of commerce and geopolitics looks increasingly wobbly...
