ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Creek Wood High security checkpoint 'welcome center' opens next school year

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bytQI_0fr1ijzY00

The Dickson County Schools director has talked recently about a new Creek Wood High School “welcome center” that will be built this summer at the main entrance to the school.

The building, which will operate partially as a security checkpoint, is planned for construction as the national conversation continues about school campus protection. On Tuesday, the deadliest shooting at a U.S. elementary school in a decade left at least 19 children and two adults dead in Uvalde, Texas.

Schools Director Dr. Danny Weeks said the center will be “very similar” to the checkpoint building at Dickson County High School, which was built in 2018. The Creek Wood center will be finished and in use next school year, Weeks said.

“The purpose of these is to help secure large campuses through one point of access during business hours,” Weeks said. “The ‘gates’ in the back entrance will require that entries after a given time must come through the front drive, where they will be screened and either be given or denied entrance to campus.”

The welcome center will also help control students arriving and leaving campus during the school day, he said. In 2018, Weeks described that thought process.

“As you might guess, there are occasionally some students who might decide they don’t want to stay at school all day,” Weeks said. “This would be a way to monitor that as well.”

At Dickson County High School, visitors or students arriving after 8:15 a.m. are required to stop with the person in the welcome center building. That employee at the center then radios the main office and to see if that arriving person is allowed or expected on campus.

The Creek Wood center is expected to operate similarly.

Weeks has mentioned the new Creek Wood welcome center in May when presenting expenses planned on the schools district's 2022-2023 budget. The schools director expects the building to cost about $100,000, and will consist of the building, gates, technology, concrete, and more.

All the schools in Dickson County now have police officers, called SROs, on campus.

Related: Dickson keeps funding officers, detective in schools within city limits

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Creek Wood High security checkpoint 'welcome center' opens next school year

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Parent

2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair Announces Dates

Are you ready for some great family fun? The 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair will return August 18 – 27, 2022, in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center, better known as The Fairgrounds. The theme, “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” was chosen...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dickson County, TN
Education
County
Dickson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Dickson County, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
City
Gates, TN
WSMV

Developer extends Riverchase Apartments resident moveout date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With just three days left for people who live at the Riverchase Apartment to leave the property, the developer has extended the move-out date by a month. On Friday, Cypress Real Estate Advisors said the deadline is now June 30 for those who still live at...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Monica Meeks announces candidacy for Tennessee House, District 68

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Monica M. Meeks has announced her candidacy for Tennessee House of Representatives, District 68. Meeks, a native of Salemburg, N.C., has lived in Adams for 13 years. She has a master’s degree in criminal justice and is a certified fraud examiner. She is a...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Government Technology

Tennessee County Seeks Analytical Approach to Flooding

(TNS) — Representatives with the Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) met with Wilson County officials on Tuesday evening to discuss area floodplains and how the county can more effectively stand up against damaging flood scenarios. William Terry, a water resources section chief with the Corps, outlined how a detailed...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Center#Security Checkpoint#Elementary School#Highschool#Creek Wood High School
Nashville Parent

Old Bank on Murfreesboro Square to Reopen as Restaurant

An old building many will recognize as the old Murfreesboro bank from the 1920s will soon reopen as a local restaurant after two years of preparations and remodeling. In early 2020, the building was owned by the county and used as the Rutherford County District Attorneys office. After the new judicial center opened, the county had no need for the structure and decided to sell it at a public auction. The building was sold to Martin McGill and his wife for $810,000 in July of 2020.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nashville company rewards Gallatin veteran for his service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local walk-in tub company made life a little easier for a Navy veteran in Gallatin on Thursday. Through its philanthropic program, Safe Step Cares, the Nashville based company, Safe Step, honored local hero, Doug Edwards, to close out Military Appreciation Month. The company surprised Edwards by gifing him a walk-in tub he was looking to purchase, along with a bonus walk-in shower.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

“Hero” Kindergarten Teacher Tackles Intruder At Nashville School

On May 11th, Rachel Davis was rounding her kindergarteners up from recess at Inglewood Elementary School when a man jumped the fence and rushed toward the school door. Davis planted herself in front of the door, grabbed the man when he pushed past her, and then when he shook her, she ran after him, tackling him and breaking her elbow in the process.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Spring Hill, Tennessee one of 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. according to new Census numbers

(The Center Square) — Spring Hill was the 10th fastest-growing city in the United States between July 2020 and July 2021, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Spring Hill has been one of Tennessee's fastest growing cities since the General Motors plant, its largest in North America, opened in 1990, when the city's population was 1,464. The 2021 numbers show that population is now 53,339 and still growing.
SPRING HILL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Rutherford voters face quandary with Carr vs. Allen mayoral race

After years of wandering in the political wilderness, perennial candidate Joe Carr has an election he can win: Rutherford County mayor. As the Republican primary victor, he is guaranteed to pick up the votes of every person who simply marks the “R” box. But a major question is whether he can draw the backing of […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Rutherford voters face quandary with Carr vs. Allen mayoral race appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Hermitage residents share homeless population concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hermitage residents said the growing homeless community in a private stretch of land creates significant issues. About 30 people are living just behind these trees. It’s a growing community people say now creates more garbage along the road, causes traffic issues, and hurts businesses. “I...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Arrest made in bomb threat that was called into a Nashville school

(Middle Tennessee) WGNS has learned that only one-day before the May 18th shooting outside of the Riverdale High School graduation at the MTSU Murphy Center, there was a bomb threat called into a Nashville school. In the Murfreesboro shooting, an 18-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured. While the case in Nashville was unrelated, such threats are a growing concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Columbia Police Seek Public's Help

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A DRIVER WHO CAUGHT ON SURVEILLIANCE FOOTAGE REMOVING A MILLER TRAILBLAZER WELDER WITH SEVERAL OTHER PIECES OF EQUIPMENT FROM THE CONSTRUCTION SITE AT THE COLUMBIA MALL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY AND THE VEHICLE APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN A FOUR DOOR RED TRUCK WITH A BLACK TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMAITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
COLUMBIA, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy