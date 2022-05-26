ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Fans React to Hockenson Catch: Why Does He Always Have to Fall Down?

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQbYL_0fr1icoT00

Detroit Lions are hoping tight end T.J. Hockenson can take the next step forward in his career in 2022.

The Detroit Lions' offense would benefit tremendously if tight end T.J. Hockenson were able to remain healthy and is productive all throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old tight end has battled injuries that have derailed his ability to stay out on the football field.

After injuring his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings , Hockenson elected to have surgery and missed the remainder of the season.

He finished 2021 with 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns.

© George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“Hockenson, obviously, he’s a big part of what we did last year,” general manager Brad Holmes told reporters earlier this offseason. “It was unfortunate when he became unavailable for us, but he’s another player that we’ll continue to lean on this year.”

The team, as expected, decided to pick up the fifth-year option on Hockenson's rookie contract.

One aspect of his game that has become quite noticeable among supporters is his tendency to fall to the ground after receptions, foregoing yards after the catch.

In a recent training camp video released by the team on social media, Hockenson is on the receiving end of a pass from veteran signal-caller Jared Goff.

Immediately, supporters took to their keyboards to weigh in on Hockenson falling after the reception.

A quick glance of reactions had many wondering why Hockenson does not secure additional yards after the catch based on his strength, talent and ability to get open.

"Why does he always have to fall down after a catch."

"Backshoulder throw/flat route, Hock overdramatic as always falling to the ground to catch balls."

"Find someone who loves you as much as Hock loves the ground during a catch."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Lions' Organized Team Activity video.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Colin Kaepernick’s signing status with Raiders after ‘positive’ workout

Colin Kaepernick impressed the Las Vegas Raiders in his offseason workout. His first step back in returning to the NFL was a small one but was still important. Although Kaepernick did well in the workout, he still has yet to make it back to the NFL. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, no deal is imminent from the Raiders. With Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens already occupying the Raiders quarterback spots on the depth chart, there is no clear spot for Kap. Still, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, he still has enough left in the tank to make it back.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Spun

LeBron Has 3-Word Reaction To Lakers' Coaching Hire

LeBron James has taken to social media to react to the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching hire. According to multiple reports - which appear to have been confirmed by the Lakers star - the Western Conference franchise is hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham. LeBron has a three-word reaction...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#Tennessean Com#Imagn Content Services#Llc
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Cowboys Will Disappoint In 2022

Every fan of the Dallas Cowboys was disappointed their team got knocked out early in last season’s NFL playoffs. However, they still believe they can make the playoffs and possibly the Super Bowl in 2022. But those fans are examining their team the way they should. While Dallas still...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
ClutchPoints

Reds’ Tommy Pham goes full Will Smith on Giants’ Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

A kerfuffle in baseball isn’t uncommon. Things get heated at times, especially on the field. But, this latest brouhaha was by no means normal. The Cincinnati Reds ended up benching Tommy Pham for Friday’s game after he went full Will Smith mode and straight-up slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson right in the face during batting practice. Why, you ask? Over a disagreement between the two over a Fantasy Football League. How childish.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Martinez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren (increases Human Growth Hormone), per the StarTribune. Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's...
MLB
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steve Smith Announces He's Landed NFL Coaching Job

Steve Smith Sr. is returning to the NFL, but this time around it'll be as a coach. On Thursday morning, Smith announced that he's joining the New York Giants' coaching staff. "Guess what, folks? I hate to break it to you, but it's official. Agent 89 is now part of the coaching staff for the New York Giants," Smith said in a video he shared on Twitter. "Sorry, just wanted to let you know."
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Son Of Former Alabama Quarterback Announces Basketball Commitment

The son of former Alabama quarterback John David Phillips has announced his college commitment decision. Cade Phillips didn't chose the Crimson Tide. In fact, he didn't even chose game of football. The four-star forward announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program on Thursday. Heading into his senior season...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy