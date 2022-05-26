Fans React to Hockenson Catch: Why Does He Always Have to Fall Down?

Detroit Lions are hoping tight end T.J. Hockenson can take the next step forward in his career in 2022.

The Detroit Lions' offense would benefit tremendously if tight end T.J. Hockenson were able to remain healthy and is productive all throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old tight end has battled injuries that have derailed his ability to stay out on the football field.

After injuring his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings , Hockenson elected to have surgery and missed the remainder of the season.

He finished 2021 with 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns.

© George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“Hockenson, obviously, he’s a big part of what we did last year,” general manager Brad Holmes told reporters earlier this offseason. “It was unfortunate when he became unavailable for us, but he’s another player that we’ll continue to lean on this year.”

The team, as expected, decided to pick up the fifth-year option on Hockenson's rookie contract.

One aspect of his game that has become quite noticeable among supporters is his tendency to fall to the ground after receptions, foregoing yards after the catch.

In a recent training camp video released by the team on social media, Hockenson is on the receiving end of a pass from veteran signal-caller Jared Goff.

Immediately, supporters took to their keyboards to weigh in on Hockenson falling after the reception.

A quick glance of reactions had many wondering why Hockenson does not secure additional yards after the catch based on his strength, talent and ability to get open.

"Why does he always have to fall down after a catch."

"Backshoulder throw/flat route, Hock overdramatic as always falling to the ground to catch balls."

"Find someone who loves you as much as Hock loves the ground during a catch."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Lions' Organized Team Activity video.