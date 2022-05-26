Homeowner Safe but Shaken After Whittier Home Invasion

Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A reported home invasion occurred around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, May 26, on East Spy Glass Hill Road in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Station deputies responded to the location where an elderly homeowner was reportedly pinned down and mouth taped while two suspects went through the house.

Michael Ullo / KNN

Deputies approached the home and started searching the residence finding only the sliding glass door broken. The homeowner said there was a total of three suspects.

The homeowner was shaken by the incident but not injured, and was not transported to a hospital.

It was not immediately known what was stolen from the residence.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.

Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network