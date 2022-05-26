NK finishes at 16-2 but wants improvement

NORTH KINGSTOWN — With a 5-1 win over East Providence on Tuesday, the North Kingstown baseball team finished out league play with a 16-2 record. It’s the program’s best mark since 2014. The Skippers won Division I-B and have earned a bye to the quarterfinals of the Division I...
The North Kingstown boys tennis team beat Narragansett in the regular season finale last week and did the same thing on Tuesday in a preliminary-round match as the boys tennis playoffs got underway. The Skippers won 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. They’ll travel to Smithfield to face the third-seeded...
The South Kingstown High School girls team won its third consecutive Class B title, while the boys joined the party with their first since 2012 at the outdoor track and field class championships this past weekend. The Rebel girls had one of the best showings of any team across the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN — The Skippers swept the Bishop Hendricken Hawks 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-16) during a Division I boys volleyball showdown on Monday at North Kingstown High School. The Skippers have now won nine matches in a row since losing back-to-back matches to Hendricken and La Salle Academy at...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Prout baseball team’s powerful offense reached a crescendo in the final series of the regular season. Matt Chofay and Noah McParlin hit home runs on Friday as the Crusaders rallied past Rogers for a 13-5 victory. The team finished off a sweep of the Vikings with a 16-9 victory on Monday at Cardines Field in Newport.
NARRAGANSETT — A walk-off hit on senior night is the dream. But at the end of a long night, Drew Kanaczet was happy to watch ball four. “I’ll take the walk,” he said. Kanaczet drew a bases-loaded free pass in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Narragansett baseball team won a thriller over Tiverton 3-2 on Friday night at Sprague Field.
The Prout softball team has piled up the victories this season, but they were missing a big one – until Monday. In a dramatic pitchers duel, the Crusaders beat a strong Middletown team 1-0. Emily Jacques out-dueled Islander ace Karissa Dupuis and Prout pushed a single run across to sneak off Aquidneck Island with the victory.
Instead of watching the classic game show “Wheel of Fortune” at home or traveling to Sony Pictures Studios for a taping, fans of the show nationwide now have the opportunity to see it in-person at a local theater as it goes on tour, including right here in New England.
This week's broadcast of Eye on Travel is from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island, an amazing 3,500-acre destination.
KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island’s class of 2022 got to graduate on the Kingston campus quad on Sunday and also see ocean explorer Robert Ballard deliver his keynote speech from the other side of the world. The undergraduate commencement took place on the quad for...
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Lincoln Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration, which was scheduled for Saturday night, is postponed due to weather concerns. The fireworks celebration will take place at 135 Old River Rd. on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. The Lincoln Memorial Day Parade and Post Parade Celebration will...
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The plywood pyramid at the corner of Boon and Rodman streets will be finished and raised in a matter of days to sit atop the tower of a former Presbyterian church that’s been a part of the pier since the 1880s. Craig Miller, the property’s...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Broad Rock Middle School student Tasslen Matteson, who has declared to be non-binary, found support in the mission of the Haus of Codec and its dedication to assisting members of the LGBTQ+ community. “I have a very personal connection to them because my Girl Scout...
East Providence, RI – The East Providence Recreation Department announces the 2022 Summer Concert line-up. Shows are weather permitting and take place at Rose Larisa Memorial Park located at 701 Bullocks Point Avenue in Riverside. Concerts are held on Thursday evenings from June 2 – July 28 and start at 6:00 PM, unless otherwise noted.
The Providence Flea celebrates its 10th outdoor season beginning with Opening Day on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 10am – 3pm, and every Sunday through September, rain or shine, on the Providence River Greenway across from 345 South Water Street in downtown Providence. The Flea also announced a series...
