Tech Bytes: NFL to launch streaming service
(WHTM) — According to Sports Business Journal, NFL+ will launch in July on both phones and tablets. The streaming service will carry games on a subscriber’s local television stations for $5 a month.
Google Dogs is rolling out a new time-saving feature. Users can select multiple pieces of text at the same time and take several actions like deleting text or copy/paste. Users can also bol multiple titles at once versus one at a time.
Finally, Amazon's first brick-and-mortar clothing store is now open in Los Angeles. Every item has a QR code to scan items customers are interested in. Then, those will be sent to a fitting room or to a pickup counter for purchase, eliminating the need to carry clothing around the store.
