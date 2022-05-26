ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

John Legend Slams ‘Slimy Coward’ Texas Sen. Ted Cruz For ‘Door Reform’ Solution to Uvalde School Shooting

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

John Legend did not hold his tongue in a series of tweets in response to Tuesday’s (May 24) horrific elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, specifically calling out the state’s Sen. Ted Cruz for what the singer and activist labeled said was his “idiocy” in the face of the unspeakable tragedy.

“Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” Legend wrote alongside a video of a press conference given by Cruz on Wednesday in which the Republican — who is slated to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual gathering in Houston this weekend along with former Pres. Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and several other prominent Republican legislators — suggested that the slaughter of 19 children and 2 teachers could have been prevented if the back door to Robb Elementary School had been locked.

“I can’t imagine why any Texan would want this slimy coward representing such a proud state,” Legend continued of Cruz, who Brady United noted has received more than $176,000 in campaign contributions from the NRA while representing a state that has more than 3,100 gun deaths per year. Legend’s anger came amid reports that the 18-year-old alleged shooter legally purchased two AR-15 military-style weapons after his birthday last week along with 375 rounds of ammo , which he allegedly used to kill grade schoolers while barricaded in the elementary school after shooting his grandmother in the face.

Legend also lambasted the NRA, which has spent tens of millions to combat new gun legislation, for what he labeled a nonsensical response to the latest mass shooting committed with a high-capacity tactical weapon meant for war. “’More armed guards! Arm the teachers! Arm the librarians! Arm the school nurse! Why stop there? The 8-year-olds need weapons too.’ F-k the NRA,” he tweeted.

“The NRA represents gun manufacturers,” Legend continued. “They need you to buy more guns. Their answer will continue to be to ratchet up the civilian arms race. So much blood is on their hands.” In another tweet, Legend responded to a Wednesday Fox News appearance by Cruz, who called the shooting “horrific,” while touting his failed efforts to pass legislation that would “harden” schools with armed police officers and add bullet-proof glass and doors while again discussing unlocked doors. A recent study from the CDC revealed that firearm injuries became the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the U.S. in 2020

“Evil nonsense. The answer for the NRA and its toadies like Ted is ALWAYS that we need MORE guns,” wrote Legend. “They’d rather ‘harden’ our schools than deal with the problem. We already have the most guns in the world.” The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently reported that gun production in the U.S. has tripled over the past 22 years, with the nation now awash in more than 400 million guns .

CNN reported that Tuesday’s mass shooting was at least the 38th at K-12, colleges and universities so far this year, which has seen 212 mass shooting incidents in 145 days so far. While a number of Fox News guests and Republican politicians focused on topics such as hardening schools, arming teachers and mental health, Texas Gov. Abbott — who cut $211 million from a state department that oversees mental health programs in April while also further loosening the state’s gun laws — conceded that the slain teenage suspect had no known criminal history or mental health issues.

Legend joined the loud chorus of Democratic politicians, gun reform activists, parents of children murdered in mass shootings and a number of fellow musicians — including Olivia Rodrigo , Selena Gomez , Taylor Swift and Madonna — pleading with leaders to pass any common sense gun legislation to stem the tide of gun-related mass killings that that since 2009 have numbered 274, resulting in the killing of 1,536 men, women and children and wounding of 983 Americans.

See Legend’s tweets below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
John Legend
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Donald Trump
Billboard

Don McLean Exits NRA Rally Concert After Texas Shooting – But Other Performers Are Staying Put

Click here to read the full article. Don McLean has pulled out of this weekend’s National Rifle Association annual meeting following Tuesday’s tragic shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two adults. “In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said in a statement Wednesday. “I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans. I...
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

A Timeline of Musicians Speaking Out Against Gun Violence and Advocating For Gun Control Reform

Click here to read the full article. A national debate about gun violence, Second Amendment rights, and the legality of automatic weapons has raged through America with increasing intensity over the last few decades. And with a rise in mass shootings at schools and other public places, gun control has become a central issue in youth culture and pop culture, with more and more celebrities and entertainers speaking out. After Tuesday’s tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed, and the Buffalo, New York supermarket shooting in which ten Black people were killed...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#War#Uvalde School#Republican#Robb Elementary School#Texan#Nra
Billboard

Cardi B Speaks Out Against Political ‘Agendas’ in the Wake of Uvalde Mass Shooting: ‘People Have Died’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B took to Twitter on Thursday (May 26) to share her thoughts on the political conversation after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Tuesday afternoon at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children, two teachers and injuring others. “These mass shooting events are not the time for political parties or you ‘social media politicians’ to be pushing agendas,” she tweeted. “People have died! Y’all don’t care or have any consideration for what these families are going thru or how they feel or what they want. Think b4 speak.” These mass shooting events...
UVALDE, TX
Billboard

Lee Greenwood Explains Canceling on NRA Concert After Uvalde Massacre: ‘That Weapon Killed Kids and I Just Couldn’t Go’

Click here to read the full article. With just one artist remaining on the pared-down roster for the NRA’s “Grand Old Night of Freedom” concert in Houston this weekend, one of the event’s formerly scheduled headliners, Lee Greenwood, appeared on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Friday morning (May 27) to explain his decision to drop off the bill of Saturday’s (May 28) event. “Well, you know, it’s pretty obvious to me that to play the… and I have to say that the NRA of course cancelled its convention in 2020 and ’21 and moved it to Memorial Day on ’22…...
UVALDE, TX
Billboard

Larry Gatlin Latest Artist to Bail on NRA ‘Grand Ole Night of Freedom’ Concert in Houston

Click here to read the full article. Country singer Larry Gatlin has dropped off the bill for the National Rifle Association’s Memorial Day weekend concert in Houston. The Gatlin Brothers singer joins “American Pie” singer Don McLean and Larry Stewart in bailing on the the “Grand Ole Night of Freedom” show slated to take place on Saturday (May 28) in the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in which a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. In a statement, Gatlin explained, “I cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention in Houston this...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy