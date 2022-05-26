ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trona, CA

4.3 earthquake rattles high desert community of Trona

By Darleene Powells
 2 days ago

An earthquake gave the high desert a rude wake-up call Thursday morning.

A magnitude-4.3 earthquake struck about 11 miles south of Trona and a little over 50 miles south-southeast of Barstow, at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The same area was hit by the 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes in 2019, so Thursday's earthquake gave some people a sense of déjà vu.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. But people who happened to be awake at the time felt the shake across Southern California, even as far as Lancaster, Brea, Burbank, and Santa Clarita.

