ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Edible tape invented to stop your burrito from falling apart

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYHBI_0fr1ebVE00
Tastee Tape dyed blue for visibility. The actual tape is colorless. Credit: Tyler Guarino

CNN — Four US engineering students were brainstorming the perfect invention for their product design course when lunch inspiration — literally — fell into their laps.

“Erin was eating a burrito and the tortilla opened all over her,” one of the four, Tyler Guarino tells CNN. “It hit her then — this is a problem that we can solve.”

Guarino, Erin Walsh, Marie Eric, and Rachel Nie were seniors at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore when they embarked on their mission to create an edible tape that could hold wraps and burritos together last year.

Today, they are proud of their prototype product, dubbed “Tastee Tape.”

Guarino said the team spent months studying “normal tape” and the elements it consists of — a backbone that holds its structure together and an adhesive that makes it stick to surfaces — to try to find their “edible counterparts,” according to CNN.

They had three main criteria for their tape: It needed to be clear and colorless, have no taste, and no noticeable texture.

After testing various combinations, they hit on the magic recipe, which is also gluten-free and suitable for vegans.

“We tested about 50 different formulations” before finding the winning “Tastee Tape” recipe, Guarino said.

The exact ingredients are a closely guarded secret due to a pending patent application, but the team says everything used is “edible, food-safe, GRAS [generally recognized as safe], and are common food ingredients or additives.”

There are three simple steps to using Tastee Tape, Guarino explains. The first is peeling a strip from its waxed paper sheet. Next, is wetting it to activate the tape, before finally, applying it to your tightly wrapped tortilla with pressure.

The team’s current prototype consists of tape strips on wax paper, but they also hope to package it on a roll like ordinary office tape.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY LEMON VANILLA COOKIES

The Easy Lemon Vanilla Cookies are perfect when you need a quick dessert. These are a wonderful addition to any gathering and if you love lemon you will love these. Made with a cake mix and only a few ingredients, these cookies come together quickly. They look great on a white platter and would be great for a baby or wedding shower. You only need 5 simple things to make these cookies!
RECIPES
MedicineNet.com

Is Scraping Your Tongue Safe?

While there isn’t much research on the topic, tongue scraping is always a good inclusion in your oral hygiene routine. Frequent scraping may make you less prone to cavities and bad breath and improve your sense of taste. If done correctly, it’s a harmless technique — but using too much pressure or the wrong tool can have some side effects. Here’s what you need to know.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Jams and Jellies?

What is breakfast toast without your favorite jam or jelly? Or that PBJ? It is no secret that jams and jellies are versatile, delectable spreads that can add just the right touch to anything from a stack of our Test Kitchen's Favorite Buttermilk Pancakes to a charcuterie board. Whether you make your own from scratch or buy one of these toppings, you'll need to store them properly to make sure they don't spoil. We asked a food safety expert to share the best storage method to preserve their freshness.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gin Lee

Bisquick biscuits rolled by hand

These biscuits are not drop biscuits nor is the dough rolled out on the countertop. Instead, they're rolled by buttered hands and with lots of love. Awe!. Preheat the oven to 450 F degrees. Grease a cooking tray, and set it aside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invention#The Tape#Burrito#Product Design#Cnn#Johns Hopkins University
Taste Of Home

We Tried the Made In Baking Slab

When it comes to bakeware, I thought I had tried it all. I have an assortment of metal, glass and ceramic pans and a serious Bundt pan collection to prove it. But then I saw it, a brand new piece of bakeware: a ceramic baking slab. For an avid baker...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
recipesgram.com

Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)

Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Honeydew With Salami and Pistachios

Like Beauty and the Beast, lush melon and salty cured meat work inexplicably well together. Here we’re swapping melon’s go-to companion, prosciutto, for a kickier salami. Add buttery pistachios and briny olives to knock it out of the park. Use honeydew, cantaloupe, Hami, or even watermelon—or a combination of a few kinds to keep things interesting. —Shilpa Uskokovic.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Reason You Won't Find Authentic Brie In The US

If you've ever eaten cheese, you've probably tried Brie. The delicate, creamy cheese with the crusty, edible white rind is one of the most popular cheeses worldwide. In fact, it's a feature of most fancy cheese platters. But have you ever eaten real French brie? What you perhaps didn't know about brie is that the American version is actually different.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

3-Ingredient Queso Dip Recipe Is the Easiest Cheese Dip Recipe Ever

A few years ago we were under a hurricane watch in the Richmond, Va., area. My husband had gone to the grocery store and picked up a combination of shelf-stable foods as well as some special treats for the kids, something to distract them as we experienced our first hurricane watch, especially since they might be out of school. My boys began referring to these special treats as “hurricane food.” One of the treats was a jar of queso and tortilla chips. Ever since that day, the boys have affectionately referred to queso as “hurricane cheese.”
RICHMOND, VA
Salon

This butter-soaked lobster roll has a decadent secret ingredient

Suggested dosage: Approximately 52 milligrams of THC per recipe; serving; Approximately 13 milligrams THC per serving; 21% THC. Place a large bowl of ice water near your cooking area. Place a rimmed baking sheet near the ice-water bath. To steam the lobsters: Fill a large stockpot with 2 inches of...
FOOD & DRINKS
TechRadar

Memorial Day mattress sale 2022: the 29 best deals now live

The Memorial Day mattress sales to bring you the best deals in 2022. Memorial Day mattress sales: jump to... The Memorial Day mattress sales are now live, with all of the best deals already available from a range of leading mattress manufacturers and retailers across America - both online and in stores. We're seeing some strong deals on good budget mattresses in the Memorial Day sales, as well as on accessories to help you extend the life of your current bed if you have a much smaller budget.
SHOPPING
30Seconds

2-Ingredient Cinnamon Cronuts Recipe Is Simple to Make

What's a cronut? A cronut is a doughnut made with croissant dough that was invented by a New York pastry chef while he was working in France. The sweet treat became so popular people would line up to get one. You can make a simple version at home with this...
RECIPES
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy