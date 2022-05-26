Donald Trump Jr. Expected To Join Father At Casper Rally This Weekend

GUERNSEY – Family members of BNSF employees participated in a nationwide picket to promote awareness of what they considered unfair and unkept policies by the BNSF railroad. In an article that the Platte County Record-Times and the Guernsey Gazette published last week, it was stated by Kevin Knutson, Local Chairman, SMART-TD LOCAL 465, “BNSF Railway employees, family members, retirees and members of the public held an informational picketing on May 10, 2022 across the nation. In Gillette and Guernsey, employees of both Guernsey and Gillette took part with a total turnout of 100 individuals.”
