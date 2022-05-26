ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

$ 344K Fast Play Ticket Sold in Bergen County

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – One lucky player in NJ bought a ticket for the $20 Jersey Jackpot....

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monthly

Vapo Forno Opening in Rutherford; Other Dining News

Chef Ciro Iovine, owner of Song E Napule Pizzeria in Rutherford, is opening his second restaurant in the same town. The new place features Neapolitan street food, including panini, rustici, arancini and other Italian favorites. Vapo Forno will be baking a variety of fresh breads daily, along with doughnuts and other treats throughout the week.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Kingston, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Leonia, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Lifestyle
New Jersey 101.5

Affluent NJ town laughably named one of the cheapest places

If you can actually call yourself a New Jersey resident, then you are already aware of the fact that North Jersey is anything but cheap. Well, apparently one YouTuber had no idea because one video names a bunch of towns in both North and Central Jersey as some of the cheapest places to live in the state. Obviously, that can't be true, because North Jersey is the most expensive place to raise a family within the parameters of the Garden State.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Chick-fil-A could replace iconic N.J. restaurant that closed last year

Another Chick-fil-A may be coming to New Jersey, and it would replace a now-shuttered restaurant that was a Route 17 landmark in Paramus. The Paramus Borough Planning Board will vote next month on the construction of a Chick-fil-A in the space formerly occupied by The Fireplace, a beloved and iconic restaurant that closed last year after 65 years.
PARAMUS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Retailer#Jersey#Play Progressive
Daily Voice

Opening Date Set For Highlands Natural Pool In Passaic County

Swimmers, rejoice! Highlands Natural Pool in Ringwood has set an opening date for its summer 2022 season. The natural spring-fed pool — which opened more than 80 years ago and features a volleyball court, board games, snacks, drinks, and free Wi-Fi — will open for the season this Saturday, May 28.
brooklynvegan.com

“A possum and a drummer walk into a Brooklyn bar…” (video)

As a rule, New Yorkers like to think they're ready for anything. Blackouts, earthquakes, floods... but maybe not possums. That's what happened, though, when a marsupial wandered into Greenpoint's Temkin's Bar on Thursday night (5/26). Luckily one of the human patrons was prepared. "Hold the phone, I'm from Alaska," she said, before crouching under the booth and coming out with the possum by its neck. As the whole bar freaked out, the Alaskan took the possum outside a set it free. What a baller!
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Time Out Chicago

A record collector’s paradise in Englewood

When you bring all-vinyl DJs and local food vendors together, "sampling" takes on a whole new meaning. This summer, 58th and Halsted will be the best place in the city for vinyl aficionados to come together and pore through crates of records, all while eating delicious local food, dancing to music from esteemed local DJs and learning about exciting community initiatives.
CHICAGO, IL
essexnewsdaily.com

County installs new traffic signal equipment at on Park Avenue

NEWARK, NJ — New traffic signal equipment was installed at the intersection of Park and Mount Prospect avenues in Newark on Wednesday, May 25. The improvements are part of a $6 million project to upgrade nine intersections along Park Avenue in Newark, East Orange and Orange. The intersection upgrades are part of the county’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure to enhance pedestrian and motor vehicle safety.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

93K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy