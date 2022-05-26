ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning on radar with yesterday’s band of showers still dropping rain over most of NWFL. It stalled out over our Eastern Counties toward the end of the day yesterday and southerly flow is spreading it back out across a...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach rebuilding taller and brighter

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s just a normal day for Ace Hardware owner Al Cathey, who also happens to be the Mayor of Mexico Beach. His hardware store reopened a year and a half ago after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Michael. Now it’s a place locals come to get their tools, all part of the rebuilding process.
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Today's Tunes 'Begging You to Stay'

The storms are moving out with sunny skies and drier weather returning to NWFL for the weekend. New Panama City performing arts and events center in talks. Panama City Commissioners are working to bring a new performing arts and events center to the downtown area. Panama City one step closer...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

A new thrill ride is coming to WonderWorks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - WonderWorks is unveiling the new Grave Digger ride. The ride is officially open this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and the excitement is high. “We are super excited about having Grave Digger open especially this weekend, it being Memorial Day weekend,” Paula Fredrick, sales manager at WonderWorks, said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

SWFD recuses four swimmers

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Four swimmers were rescued from the Gulf Saturday afternoon. The South Walton Fire District officials report that the incident occurred at 1:20 p.m. behind the Surf Hit restaurant, 0.2 miles from the closest lifeguard tower. Lifeguards said they entered the water and made contact with the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
City
Panama City, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County TDC puts $3 million into public safety

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things are picking back up on the sandy beaches, as more people are making their way into town for Memorial Day weekend. But a bigger crowd also means a higher chance of emergencies. It takes a lot more than a couple of lifeguards to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man wanted in connection with Panama City Beach armed robbery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say could be armed and dangerous. Deputies say early Thursday morning, Brandon Earl Tyus robbed the Easy Way Gas Station on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach. They say he was armed with a silver and black semiautomatic pistol.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say State Road 69 was clear and open for travel at 2 p.m. Thursday. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a rolled-over tanker truck Thursday morning. It happened on State Road 69 about a mile south of County Road 274 around 6 a.m.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local farms host Flower Farm Tour

Local law enforcement agencies urge folks not to drink and drive ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. With the upcoming holiday local law enforcement officials know people will be drinking, however, they have a straightforward rule: don’t drink and drive. Staff member at Hiland Park Elementary School wins state school...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New Panama City performing arts and events center in talks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are working to bring a new performing arts and events center to the downtown area. Officials said this will take the place of the Marina Civic Center that was destroyed in Hurricane Michael. At a public workshop Thursday, they discussed the first phase of the project.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

A fun event is coming to McKenzie Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2nd Annual Red, White and BBQ event will take place at McKenzie Park this Saturday. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. The event will include the farmer’s market, a barbecue competition, kids cook competition, corn...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Vickie Taws wins the Golden Apple

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Even though the school year is now over, we want to honor one of our local teachers. Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple winner, Vickie Taws. Taws teaches high school-level algebra to 7th and 8th grade students at Jinks Middle School. She loves making...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County man wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mexico Beach man is the winner of a top prize of a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. Lottery officials say James Whittington claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game. The winning ticket was bought at St. Joes Food Market on Monument Avenue in Port St. Joe. Whittington chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Red, White, and BBQ

With summer here, it's important to keep your child's mind sharp over the break from school. Sarah Burris, Marketing Coordinator at the Bay County Public Library, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us about the summer reading programs available the Bay County Public Library. Crime and safety analyst...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Today’s Tunes with True Soul

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today is kicking off summer with live music on Friday mornings. During the summer, Today’s Tunes will feature local musicians and their original music, and also share where you can find them performing around the community. Today’s Tunes first-ever segment featured...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City one step closer to modernizing historic Martin Theater

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In an effort to bridge the gap between old and new, Panama City officials said they’re one step closer to a modernized Martin Theater. City officials, engineers, and the public met Thursday during a public workshop to discuss interior renovation design updates for the historic downtown building. The theme of the interior is said to recreate the ambiance of the art deco period in the 1920s, but with a cool, modern vibe. Designs show the new theater will include amenities such as the “Tennessee House” and “The Ritz.” It will also include bars, a restaurant, and the movie theater will be turned into a theater for the arts. Mayor Greg Brudnicki describes the future of the martin theater as a focal point to downtown.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Summer Shape-Up Progress Report

With summer here, it's important to keep your child's mind sharp over the break from school. Sarah Burris, Marketing Coordinator at the Bay County Public Library, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us about the summer reading programs available the Bay County Public Library. Crime and safety analyst...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Soldier returns home to watch his son graduate

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started out as dinner at a local restaurant to celebrate an upcoming graduation quickly became an emotional reunion. “I knew something was up, something had to be up,” Royce Bailey said. Sergeant Trent Bailey has been deployed and unable to see his family...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

