As a downtown No. 1 train pulled into the 79th St. station on the Upper West Side in early December, a man standing on the platform leaped in front of it, killing himself. “He took one look at me, he looked at the train and he jumped right into my windshield,” said the train’s operator, Kevin, who asked to only be identified by his first name. “He hit the train and he bounced back onto the ...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO