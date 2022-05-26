ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Andrew Collins To Study Political Science At Texas Tech University

By Los Alamos Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Alamos High School graduating senior Andrew Collins will be attending Texas Tech University on a full-ride Presidential Merit Scholarship. He plans to study Political Science. Andrew attended Chamisa...

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Elizabeth Booton To Pursue Degree In Clinical Research Psychology

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Elizabeth Booton will be attending UNM-LA through the summer and fall term before transferring to New Mexico State University to pursue a degree in Clinical Research Psychology. She is excited to close one chapter of life and begin a new one following her passion for being able to help people. Liz has enjoyed lecturing, working with, and attending youth group at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She is excited to go to Europe with fellow classmates in June and start fulfilling her dream of traveling the world. Her parents are Chris and Jessica Booton of White Rock. Photo by Samantha D’Anna.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos High School 2022 Graduate Nadia Gallegos To Study Textile Art & Design, Play Volleyball For Allen Community College In Iola, Kansas

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Nadia Gallegos will study Textile Art and Design at Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas. She will be a member of the Red Devil volleyball team. Nadia sang with Bel Canto for three years. She had some amazing teachers and would like to thank Ms. Pomeroy, Ms. Laser, and Mr. Frost just to name a few. Nadia was named first team all district for volleyball and was selected district 2-4A Player of the Year. She represented the district at the Red/Green All Star Big Schools all star game. She enjoys sewing, knitting, crocheting and reading. Nadia loves hanging out with her friends and playing with her dogs. Nadia is the daughter of Tony and Jenny Gallegos. Courtesy photo.
Caleb Langenbrunner Selected As Rotary Distinguished Student Of Service

Los Alamos High School junior Caleb Langenbrunner was honored May 24 as a Distinguished Student of Service by the Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Here he accepts a certificate from Rotarian Vincent Chiravalle as his parents, Rebecca Tredway and James Langenbrunner, share the moment with teacher Stephanie Mitchell, second from right, at Cottonwood on the Greens. Photo by Sandy Tobin.
Teen Center To Hold Freshman Welcome Event Wednesday Afternoon

Teens who have just finished 8th grade (Class of 2026) will be eligible to join the Teen Center on Tuesday, May 31. To celebrate the Teen Center is holding its annual Freshman Welcome Event 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 1. There will be burgers and hotdogs, games and prizes, and all sorts of new things to check out. The event is FREE and is open to all high school age Los Alamos teens (classes of 2026 to the just graduated Class of 2022). For more information, e-mail latc@laymca.org.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos High School Giving Tree Gives Up

Community members check out the inside of the landmark Los Alamos High School ‘Giving Tree’ that was knocked over Saturday during strong wind gusts. The tree appears to have rotted inside. It had recently been decorated by students and many in the community have already expressed sadness at its demise. Photo by Loui Janecky.
Sen. Leo Jaramillo And Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Pose For Photo At Mora High School Prom Held At Governor’s Mansion

Sen. Leo Jaramillo was Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s date for the Mora High School Prom for some 80 juniors and seniors held Thursday night at the Governor’s Mansion. The prom was held at the Governor’s Mansion because the students and their families were evacuated from Mora County in late April. ‘The excitement in the air was contagious and the students told me they had a blast. Their school remains occupied by firefighters still battling the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Courtesy photo.
MORA COUNTY, NM
Critical Race Theory “summer reading” for New Mexico teachers from PED

The following letter and books were received by a teacher at Albuquerque Public Schools for their “summer reading.” The books, sent to social studies teachers from NM PED, are of course meant to filter into the classroom in indoctrinating New Mexico students into PED’s new “CRT-laden” social studies standards.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Students displaced by fire hold prom at governor's mansion

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The largest wildfire in New Mexico history wouldn’t stand in the way of a normal prom for Mora High School students. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham saw to that. Students laughed and danced with Lujan Grisham at the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday evening –...
SANTA FE, NM
Former Justice Barbara Vigil Honored by Tribal-State Judicial Consortium

Retired Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil, center, currently the Secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department, receives an engraved award plaque in recognition of her nearly two decades of work on behalf of the New Mexico Tribal-State Judicial Consortium. The award was presented by Consortium co-chairs Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Judge Renee Torres, left, and Acoma Pueblo Tribal Court Judge Randolph Collins, right. Photo Courtesy Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Response To Letter Regarding ‘Whiney Middle-Aged White Guys’

I take more than a little offense to the letter to the editor submitted by Ms. Lynn Hanrahan. First, she assumes those taking issue with the overreaction in closing all open spaces within Los Alamos County are middle-aged white guys. Not sure how she knows this to be true but guessing it is just generalization and stereotyping on her part. This is insulting and undermines her credibility. Second, she clearly feels threatened by the purported risk presented by individuals enjoying the open spaces that contribute significantly to the quality of life in Los Alamos without offering any objective evidence of said risk. I respectfully suggest this is a manifestation of her abject fear of a subject area that she does not well understand.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LAPS Honors Retirees, Classified And Certified Employees Of The Year

Los Alamos Public Schools employees who are retiring this year are, back row from left, Darren Jones, Diana Stokes, Jennifer Montoya, Darel Madrid, Susan Bustos, Kim Clayton and Scott Johnson. Front row: Marianne Anaya, Therese Mueller, Renita George, Carol Bronisz and Kathleen Gonzales. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Marianne Anaya,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Metzger’s Do It Best Hardware Presents Check To LAPD For NM Special Olympics Following Law Enforcement Torch Run

David Jolly, general manager of Metzger’s Do It Best Hardware in Los Alamos presents a check to Los Alamos Police Department Deputy Chief Oliver Morris to support NM Special Olympics. Morris has organized the LAPD section of the torch run for 18 years. Other donors this year were American Legion Post 90, Dan Mack, the Los Alamos Daily Post and the Los Alamos Reporter. Donations may still be made. Email oliver.morris@lacnm.us for more information. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LAPD Deputy Chief Oliver Morris To Represent New Mexico In Florida For Final Leg Of Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run

Los Alamos Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris, seen here at this year’s local Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, is headed to Florida Sunday to participate in a portion the Final Leg of the run ending up in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos Deputy...
ORLANDO, FL
Ofc. Chris Lockwood Sworn In As Los Alamos Police Department Officer, Ofc. Brent Hudspeth Promoted To Sergeant

Los Alamos Police Department Ofc. Chris Lockwood with his wife Shannon, son Everett and daughter Raegan following his swearing in ceremony Friday afternoon by Magistrate Judge Pat Casados at the Los Alamos Justice Center. Newly-promoted Patrol Sgt. Brent Hudspeth was also sworn in but did not wish to have photos taken. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
23 Best Things to Do in Santa Fe — From Sculpture Gardens to a Margarita Trail

As far as capital cities go, Santa Fe is a bit of an anomaly. The New Mexico capital is surprisingly small, with just over 80,000 people, and is set in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Instead of skyscrapers, you'll find Pueblo-style architecture, and the entire city revolves around the traditional plaza, where arts and handicrafts are still sold to this day.
SANTA FE, NM
Progress on Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Will Face Weather Test Over Memorial Weekend

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire progress faces test this weekend. Both acreage and containment have increased slightly on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire: 312,057 acres and 47% containment as of the most recent reporting, with more than 3,000 personnel. However, fire officials expect growth over the holiday weekend as fire weather returns in the form of rising temperatures, dropping humidity and increased winds. “With the hotter and dryer weather, you can anticipate you’re going to see more smoke on the fire,” Jayson Coil, one of the fire’s operations section chief said during last night’s virtual community meeting. “We welcome that because it helps us to identify the areas there there could be some growth and it allows us to suppress them. If there is anything that gets out of our lines…I’ll come in here and we’ll do an update to make sure you guys know what’s going on.” The coming weather, Coil said, will help firefighters “test” the containment lines. “We don’t feel really good about our lines until they’ve had one of those tests,” he said, “because we know that the fire that looks like it’s parked under conditions that are mild, may not look the same under conditions that are extreme. So right now we welcome those extreme conditions because we want to see where we need to take action.” While numerous evacuation areas are in the process of repopulating, officials say residents of San Miguel, Mora, Taos, Colfax and Santa Fe Counties should remain on high alert for changes to evacuation statuses and road closures. You can view evacuation statuses and fire progression here; an interactive smoke map is available here. As numerous communities begin to repopulate, the Forest Service has released an “After Wildfire” guide for New Mexico.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM

